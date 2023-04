Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day junior safety Brody Bernhardt has been dreaming of this day since he was 6 years old.

Barnhardt verbally committed to the NC State coaches during his unofficial visit Friday, and publicly announced Wednesday. He picked NCSU over Wisconsin, Virginia Tech, North Carolina and West Virginia, with the Wolfpack doing a textbook job of recruiting him.

The 6-foot, 190-pound Barnhardt had formed a strong bond with coach Dave Doeren, safeties coach Joe DeForest, cornerback coach Brian Mitchell and defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson. He saw little reason to delay the inevitable.