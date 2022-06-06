A fortuitous trip to unofficially visit NC State while being in the area Saturday paid off in earning a scholarship for Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day junior safety Brody Barnhardt.

Barnhardt went to the first of two NCHSAA baseball games at nearby Holly Springs, N.C., to see his cousin play for Landis (N.C.) South Rowan in the NCHSAA 3A championship. South Rowan eventually won the title.