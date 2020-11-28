Gameday Central: NC State vs Syracuse
NC State (6-3, 5-3 ACC) will play its tenth game of the 2020 football season against Syarcuse (1-8, 1-7 ACC) on Saturday, Nov. 28 in the Carrier Dome at noon.
The Wolfpack is coming off of a 15-14 win over Liberty and the Orange lost to Louisville 30-0 in their last contest.
Here is everything you need to get ready for the game:
Game Information: NC State vs Syracuse
Kickoff: Noon ET
TV: ACC Network
On The Call: Wes Durham (play-by-play) and Roddy Jones (color)
Radio: Wolfpack Sports Network (101.5 FM in the Raleigh Area; SiriusXM Channel 382) with Gary Hahn, Johnny Evans and Tony Haynes.
Series Facts: This will be the 14th meeting between the programs. NC State leads the all-time series 11-2.
Line: NC State is a 15.5-point favorite according to Bovada. The spread opened with the Wolfpack as a 14-point favorite.
NC State Wolfpack Football Pregame Reading
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Syracuse
• The Wolfpacker — From the other sideline: Syracuse
• The Wolfpacker — Game Predictions: NC State at Syracuse
• The Wolfpacker — Picking the spread: ACC football week 12
• The Wolfpacker — By the numbers: NC State Wolfpack football production by class
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren sees plenty of motivation for Saturday at Syracuse
• The Wolfpacker — Full transcript: Dave Doeren’s weekly press conference
• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Dave Doeren’s Syracuse game week Monday press conference
NC State Wolfpack Football Pregame Listening
NC State Wolfpack Football Pregame Watching
