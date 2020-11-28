NC State (6-3, 5-3 ACC) will play its tenth game of the 2020 football season against Syarcuse (1-8, 1-7 ACC) on Saturday, Nov. 28 in the Carrier Dome at noon.

The Wolfpack is coming off of a 15-14 win over Liberty and the Orange lost to Louisville 30-0 in their last contest.

Here is everything you need to get ready for the game: