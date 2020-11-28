 Gameday Central: NC State vs Syracuse
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-28 10:22:35 -0600') }} football Edit

Gameday Central: NC State vs Syracuse

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State (6-3, 5-3 ACC) will play its tenth game of the 2020 football season against Syarcuse (1-8, 1-7 ACC) on Saturday, Nov. 28 in the Carrier Dome at noon.

The Wolfpack is coming off of a 15-14 win over Liberty and the Orange lost to Louisville 30-0 in their last contest.

Here is everything you need to get ready for the game:

NC State Wolfpack football Dave Doeren
Dave Doeren is 5-2 against Syracuse during his time with the Wolfpack (Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Game Information: NC State vs Syracuse

Kickoff: Noon ET

TV: ACC Network

On The Call: Wes Durham (play-by-play) and Roddy Jones (color)

Radio: Wolfpack Sports Network (101.5 FM in the Raleigh Area; SiriusXM Channel 382) with Gary Hahn, Johnny Evans and Tony Haynes.

Series Facts: This will be the 14th meeting between the programs. NC State leads the all-time series 11-2.

Line: NC State is a 15.5-point favorite according to Bovada. The spread opened with the Wolfpack as a 14-point favorite.

NC State Wolfpack Football Pregame Reading

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Syracuse

• The Wolfpacker — From the other sideline: Syracuse

• The Wolfpacker — Game Predictions: NC State at Syracuse

• The Wolfpacker — Picking the spread: ACC football week 12

• The Wolfpacker — By the numbers: NC State Wolfpack football production by class

• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren sees plenty of motivation for Saturday at Syracuse

• The Wolfpacker — Full transcript: Dave Doeren’s weekly press conference

• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Dave Doeren’s Syracuse game week Monday press conference

• The Wolfpacker — Updated NC State depth chart: No changes

NC State Wolfpack Football Pregame Listening


NC State Wolfpack Football Pregame Watching

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}