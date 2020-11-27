Picking the spread: ACC football week 12
For the first time this season, one of the games I picked in this weekly feature was postponed.
I felt pretty good about Clemson's chances to cover a 35-point spread against a struggling Florida State team, particularly considering the Tigers would be returning quarterback Trevor Lawerence coming off of a bye week and a loss before that.
Then things became, contentious, between Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and FSU head coach Mike Norvell.
It's safe to say Dabo will not be worried about running up the score on the Seminoles when and if they end up playing in December after this whole ordeal. I'll hang on to my -35 in case it does happen. It may be the one that gets me to .500 to finish the year.
I've finally found a rhythm here in the past few weeks. Outside of the postponed game, I split the other two 1-1.
Pittsburgh handled Virginia Tech quite easily in Blacksburg. The Hokies have thrown in the towel for the season.
NC State came out on top against Liberty, but the Wolfpack didn't cover the 3.5-point spread I needed to go 2-0. Oh well. I think the Pack will get me back this week.
Justin's 2020 ACC spread picks record: 13-16 (Last week: 1-1)
Here are my week 12 picks:
No. 2 Notre Dame (-6) at No. 19 North Carolina 3:30 p.m. (Fri.)
North Carolina will have its biggest test of the season with the undefeated Fighting Irish coming to Kenan Memorial Stadium Friday afternoon.
The Tar Heels have had a tendency to play to their opponents' level this season. They've looked good in their biggest games but have lost some head-scratchers against Florida State and Virginia.
I expect UNC to put together its best effort against Notre Dame, but I don't think it will be enough.
The Irish are just too good up front on both sides of the ball. UNC has the skill players to put Notre Dame to the test, but the Heels will struggle at the line of scrimmage all afternoon.
Notre Dame is on a mission to get to the College Football Playoff and won't be looking past a tough UNC team.
Justin's pick: Notre Dame -6
Virginia (-9) at Florida State 8:00 p.m.
Florida State had last weekend off after the Clemson game was canceled due to a negative test, but I don't think the extra week will be enough to help the Seminoles figure it out this fall.
Virginia is a well-coached team and can run the football well enough to give the Noles all kinds of problems Saturday night.
Florida State allows over 200 yards rushing to opponents so far in 2020 and I don't expect that to change this week.
FSU quarterback Jordan Travis may be back but it won't be enough to cover the spread against the Cavaliers.
Justin's pick: Virginia -9
NC State (-14.5) at Syracuse 12:00 p.m.
NC State has an opportunity to close out its season with two wins against two of the ACC's worst teams to finish the 2020 regular season with an 8-3 record, much better than anyone would have predicted this August.
Despite the young roster, the Wolfpack has proven to show maturity and grit consistently this season.
The Pack likely won't need the latter, but the maturity trait should bode well in a noon kickoff against a one-win Syracuse team that doesn't exactly scream excitement.
The Orange rank near the bottom of nearly every major offensive and defensive statistic in the ACC.
Syracuse has had a really tough season with enough opt-outs and injuries to give it less scholarship players on its roster than most FCS schools.
NC State will come out focused and sharp Saturday afternoon and covers the two-touchdown spread to advance to 7-3.
Justin's pick: NC State -14.5
Matt's Moneyline Lock of the Week
Matt's 2020 ACC football Moneyline record: 5-5
Virginia Tech -120 over Louisville
*All lines via Bovada as of Thursday, Nov. 26 and line history from Oddshark.
——
