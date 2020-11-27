For the first time this season, one of the games I picked in this weekly feature was postponed.

I felt pretty good about Clemson's chances to cover a 35-point spread against a struggling Florida State team, particularly considering the Tigers would be returning quarterback Trevor Lawerence coming off of a bye week and a loss before that.

Then things became, contentious, between Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and FSU head coach Mike Norvell.

It's safe to say Dabo will not be worried about running up the score on the Seminoles when and if they end up playing in December after this whole ordeal. I'll hang on to my -35 in case it does happen. It may be the one that gets me to .500 to finish the year.

I've finally found a rhythm here in the past few weeks. Outside of the postponed game, I split the other two 1-1.

Pittsburgh handled Virginia Tech quite easily in Blacksburg. The Hokies have thrown in the towel for the season.

NC State came out on top against Liberty, but the Wolfpack didn't cover the 3.5-point spread I needed to go 2-0. Oh well. I think the Pack will get me back this week.

Justin's 2020 ACC spread picks record: 13-16 (Last week: 1-1)

Here are my week 12 picks: