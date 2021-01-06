NC State would be 8-0 this morning if college basketball games were decided in the first half.

The Wolfpack has already proven it has the ability to beat, and even dominate, nationally ranked opponents for a majority of games and has yet to trail at halftime this season.

However, the Pack has now been outscored in the second half in four of its last five contests, two of which resulted in losses. In those four games, its opponents have outscored the Pack by 35 points combined in the final 20 minutes of regulation, an average margin of 8.75 points.

To be fair, the two losses both came on the road against ranked opponents with experienced rosters in No. 19 Clemson (74-70 OT) and No. 23 Saint Louis (80-68).

NC State has been shorthanded, too. The Wolfpack has only had its roster at full strength for six minutes since Dec. 3.

But, in a season in which the conference is as up for grabs as it's been since the turn of the millennium, the Pack has to find ways to close games if it wants to take advantage of what has been a rare opportunity since 1989: competing for an ACC title.