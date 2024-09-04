Advertisement
Published Sep 4, 2024
Wolfpack newsstand — Sept. 4
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — Scouting videos: Senior PG Kaden Magwood shines at adidas 3SSB

The Wolfpack Central — Scouting Tennessee

The Wolfpack Central — Tennessee's up-tempo style, gifted QB presents challenge

The Wolfpack Central — NC State RB Daylan Smothers looking forward to 'home' game

The Wolfpack Central — Senior Adelaide Jernigan in stretch drive of her recruitment

The Wolfpack Central — Kaden Magwood impressed with first trip to NC State

Charlotte Observer — Inside the case that could change NIL and high school sports in North Carolina

Charlotte Observer — What’s on the drawing board for PNC Arena renovations? Raleigh, Wake leaders get a look

Fayetteville Observer — Where is NC State football ranked in Top 25 polls before Tennessee game?

Fayetteville Observer — ACC power rankings: Miami up to No. 1, Florida State falls after Week 1

Technician — Wilson, McMahon headline rookie class of 2024 NFL Pack Pros

Technician — Wohner’s hot streak elevates NC State women’s soccer into top 25

GoPack.com — #Pack9 Returns to Durham for Fall Showdown With Duke

GoPack.com — KC Concepcion takes home ACC Receiver of the Week Honor

