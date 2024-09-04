The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Scouting videos: Senior PG Kaden Magwood shines at adidas 3SSB
The Wolfpack Central — Scouting Tennessee
The Wolfpack Central — Tennessee's up-tempo style, gifted QB presents challenge
The Wolfpack Central — NC State RB Daylan Smothers looking forward to 'home' game
The Wolfpack Central — Senior Adelaide Jernigan in stretch drive of her recruitment
The Wolfpack Central — Kaden Magwood impressed with first trip to NC State
Charlotte Observer — Inside the case that could change NIL and high school sports in North Carolina
Charlotte Observer — What’s on the drawing board for PNC Arena renovations? Raleigh, Wake leaders get a look
Fayetteville Observer — Where is NC State football ranked in Top 25 polls before Tennessee game?
Fayetteville Observer — ACC power rankings: Miami up to No. 1, Florida State falls after Week 1
Technician — Wilson, McMahon headline rookie class of 2024 NFL Pack Pros
Technician — Wohner’s hot streak elevates NC State women’s soccer into top 25
GoPack.com — #Pack9 Returns to Durham for Fall Showdown With Duke
GoPack.com — KC Concepcion takes home ACC Receiver of the Week Honor
