ROCK HILL, S.C. — Senior point guard Kaden Magwood put on a show for Team Loaded VA at the adidas 3SSB championships during the July evaluation period.

NC State coach Kevin Keatts had a front row seat for Magwood, who is ranked No. 60 overall in the class of 2025 by Rivals.com. The 6-foot-3, 170-pounder officially visited NC State this past week and attends Combine Academy in Lincolnton, N.C.