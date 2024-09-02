It is visit season and senior point guard Kaden Magwood got his first viewing of NC State.

Magwood officially visited NC State last Wednesday-through-Friday, and then took off to Mississippi and saw the Rebels from Friday-to-Sunday.

The Rivals.com four-star prospect, is currently ranked No. 60 overall, and is coming off a huge spring and summer with Team Loaded VA traveling team. He has quickly become a coveted target for NC State coach Kevin Keatts, but the competition will be fierce.