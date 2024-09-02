in other news
The Run Down
It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down (Isaiah Deloatch pictured).
Wolfpack newsstand — Aug. 31
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Saturday.
Western Carolina game grades by PFF
Here are the grades from Pro Football Focus on NC State's 38-21 win over Western Carolina on Thursday.
Photo gallery: Western Carolina at NC State
The NC State football team pulled away for a 38-21 victory over visiting Western Carolina in its season opener Thursday.
Wolfpack newsstand — Aug. 30
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Friday.
in other news
The Run Down
It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down (Isaiah Deloatch pictured).
Wolfpack newsstand — Aug. 31
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Saturday.
Western Carolina game grades by PFF
Here are the grades from Pro Football Focus on NC State's 38-21 win over Western Carolina on Thursday.
It is visit season and senior point guard Kaden Magwood got his first viewing of NC State.
Magwood officially visited NC State last Wednesday-through-Friday, and then took off to Mississippi and saw the Rebels from Friday-to-Sunday.
The Rivals.com four-star prospect, is currently ranked No. 60 overall, and is coming off a huge spring and summer with Team Loaded VA traveling team. He has quickly become a coveted target for NC State coach Kevin Keatts, but the competition will be fierce.
- WR
- WR
- RB
- TE
- C
- CB
- RB
- DE
- OG
- DT