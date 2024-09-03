in other news
NC State coach Dave Doeren introduction transcribed
NC State coach Dave Doeren met with the media Monday on a Zoom call, and gave his introduction on the upcoming UT game.
NC State aiming to make strides to get ready for Tennessee
NC State coach Dave Doeren's recaps the Western Carolina win, breaks down Tennessee and takes questions from the media.
The review: NC State learns what to work on
NC State had a slow start, but found its stride during the fourth quarter to pull out a 38-21 win over visiting WCU.
Wolfpack newsstand — Sept. 2
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Monday.
Wolfpack newsstand — Sept. 1
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Sunday.
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Tuesday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Senior Adelaide Jernigan in stretch drive of her recruitment
The Wolfpack Central — Kaden Magwood impressed with first trip to NC State
The Wolfpack Central — Tennessee ground game to present challenges
The Wolfpack Central — NC State's depth chart for Tennessee game
The Wolfpack Central — WATCH: Vols coach Josh Heupel, players kick-off NC State week
The Wolfpack Central — NC State coach Dave Doeren introduction transcribed
Raleigh News & Observer —NC State aiming to make strides to get ready for Tennessee
Raleigh News & Observer —The review: NC State learns what to work on
Charlotte Observer — One of NC State’s key defensive players remains sidelined. Here’s when he might return
Fayetteville Observer — ACC power rankings: Miami up to No. 1, Florida State falls after Week 1
Fayetteville Observer — NC State football tickets vs Tennessee, prices
Technician — NC State football leaves much to be desired offensively after season-opening victory
