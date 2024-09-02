NC State coach Dave Doeren met with the media Monday on a Zoom call, and gave his introduction on the upcoming NCSU vs. Tennessee game Saturday in Charlotte, N.C.

"Happy Labor Day. I think this is the 32nd consecutive Labor Day that we've worked. So, yeah, that's why I was running late, I guess. Starting with the game Thursday night, recapping the win over Western Carolina. Obviously, excited to be 1-0.

"It was great to see our players overcome adversity. Obviously, you never know how a game's gonna be. We did get to see a lot of things in that film, on that field, in that locker room. I think at the end of the day, you never apologize for winning a football game. Obviously, we'd love to play the way we did in the fourth quarter for four quarters. But that's not what happened.

"So we were able to really see guys handle adversity, see them overcome things. Go through the first game with the iPads, the headset technology. I loved how we finished, 21-0 in the fourth quarter.

"We had 22 players play for their first time in a Wolfpack uniform that didn't play for us a year ago. Eight new starters on defense took the field in that game. So there was a lot of first time things that I know we'll improve from. A lot of good film to watch, really valuable for us as players and coaches. Look forward to that opportunity.

"We were on the field last night, had a really good focused practice. It was great to be home and see the fans — 14 straight consecutive sellout in the stadium — and they were awesome. Lightning delay didn't impact anything. So thank you for that. Coming out of the tunnel and saw the students. I guess they held them out for a while.

"When they let them in, I mean, it was like a waterfall of people coming down, just with excitement. So it's awesome to have that kind of fanfare. So thank you for that, for your support, for the noise.

"It was great to have DJ Burns back, getting the crowd going early. Just a really good game day environment. The game ops people did a great job.

"The game itself, offensively, from a positive standpoint, I thought we caught the football really well and ran with the ball well after the catch. There was a lot of explosive plays in that football game. And that was really, when your turnover margins are the same, the explosive plays are the biggest piece in the scoreboard.

"Our guys did a really good job making things happen after they caught the football. Time of possession, anytime you play an uptempo offense like Western is, and our next opponent, time of possession is a factor. And keeping their offense on the sideline, we were able to extend drives.

"We didn't hurt ourselves with drops and penalties. We had no pre-snap penalties. Obviously, KC [sophomore receiver Kevin Concepcion] had an electric game, did a tremendous job, creating explosive plays, doing things with his feet after the catch.

"I thought [junior tight end] Justin Joly really played well in that football game, did some really good things. I think him and [senior quarterback] Grayson [McCall] have a good chemistry right now. As far as Grayson goes, obviously, you never wanna see an interception.

"I thought the way he responded his next throw was a really nice throw and catch on the sideline down the field to [wide receiver] Wesley [Grimes]. It was good to see him respond. I love the way he manages things, the way he communicates on the sideline, his competitive spirit.

"I mean, he was 65 percent in his completion rate, which is a pretty solid day. I know for him, there's some throws that a little more accurate on a couple passes, and he's got a 400-yard-plus day. So things for him to work on.

"We were only sacked one time in the game, and it was a play that we scrambled on, and would have liked to have seen him throw that one away. It was the one we ended up kicking the field goal on. I thought our run game early was not very good, and improved, and improved, and finished really well.

"For areas, we got to do a better job, I think, just with the number of things that you see in a first game that you don't practice, and being able to use the rules and tools that our guys have. There was a lot of strain, a lot of finish. Guys played hard, we ran hard, and our guys on the perimeter, I thought there was some really good receiver blocking.

"Negatives, short yardage, third and one, fourth and one, fourth and one. We did not convert an area that our program takes pride in, and obviously an area we're gonna get better in from that. Twice we had plays called back for linemen downfield, and that can't happen.

"We got to do a better job coaching, and the guys understanding in that area of our call sheet. We did fortunate. We did put the ball on the ground three times in the game, and we're able to recover those fumbles. We've got to protect the football. You protect the ball, you protect the game and the team. That's what complimentary football is all about. And so you get into these live things, whether it's a scrimmage or a game, and you see where technique and the littlest details are so critical.

"I think from that, obviously it's gonna be emphasized, but sometimes you have to learn the hard way. And we did and got away with it, fortunately. Defensively, we had a takeaway to finish the game, a sack force fumble by [defensive end] Isaiah [Shirley].

"I thought we had two interceptions. We should have had one to open the game, would have been a pick six. Those kind of plays change football games.

"Being able to make your layups, I call it. If they're gonna throw one right at you, you gotta make them pay for that. Really the two plays that impacted us the most, there was two third and longs that statistically, we were really good on defense on third and long.

"We gave up two third and long conversions that ended up extending drives and leading to points, an area that we've gotta win. It's interesting, cuz fourth and ones are harder, and we were 100 percent on fourth and short on defense. And then you get a third and eight, and a third and 12, and they converted. Areas we gotta do better.

"I thought first game we tackled well. We only had six missed tackles in the entire football game. You never want any, but that's a good start to the season, really good. We had no pre-snap penalties on defense. There was a lot of hard count, a lot of cadence. Guys were very disciplined that way. I thought our front really strained. I thought [senior defensive end] Davin Vann, his stamina throughout the game, making plays when we needed them at the end.

"[Junior nose tackle] Brandon Cleveland, same thing. I think his stamina, those two guys have done a great job, [Junior defensive end] Travali Price, of conditioning.

"Against an up-tempo team, be able to maintain their level of performance as they get tired. I was really proud of [backup middle linebacker] Jayland Parker. We had a targeting ejection on Caden [Fordham] on play five of the game. Jayland only played special teams here in his career, and went in and really played well at Mike Linebacker. I was proud of him.

"Negatives on defense, like I said, the two third downs. We had two penalties that extended drives. One was the targeting, and another, Brandon had a great pass rush on the center, and unfortunately, his hand hit the helmet. You just can't get near a quarterback's head. That's something we know, and have to be able to do that in the moment of truth.

"On special teams, it was good to see we had a good return with Hollywood [Smothers]. He had another one where he should have stayed in and didn't. KC had a nice punt return. It's nice having KC and Jalen [Coit] as punt returners. They can both do really good things.

"It was great to see Kanoah, our kicker, his first college kick, 46 yards, right down the middle. Not a gimme by any means, and did a great job. I was proud of him. Collin Smith, our kickoffs was 100 percent with his touchbacks and his ball location. I thought our players on those units really strained. You gotta see a lot of technique. I know fans aren't seeing that kind of stuff like we are, but a lot of times you get into live play and you see some things show up that hurt you.

"We had no penalties on special teams, so a really clean game in that area. We can be better in some areas, obviously, and we'll work hard to do that. Now we get to go to Charlotte, and excited for the opportunity to play in Bank of America Stadium versus Tennessee.

"A really good opponent that dominated their opening game against Chattanooga. Explosive offense with really talented players, up-tempo system. Coach [Josh] Heupel and their staff did a great job making you defend 53 in the third. And doing it in a way where it's not just dink and dunk, it's run game right at you, It's RPOs behind you. It's shots, screens, getting the ball in space, making you tackle, playing with tempo. It's a really good offense. They're committed to running the football.

"They were ninth in college football last year, rushing. Defensively, have probably the best defensive front we'll play when you look at the depth and talent that they have on their defensive line. Not that we won't see other talented D-Lines, we will. With their depth, it's a strength of theirs, in my opinion. As you look at all the pieces that are on the field, and the skill, and the names and things like that, the front's where it's gonna be at. It's gonna be a trench game to win it.

"I think defensively, there's so many things you have to do well when you play an offense like this, but tackling is gonna be the premium. They're gonna complete balls. They're gonna throw hitches. They're gonna throw screens, the underneath stuff. We gotta do a great job limiting yards after catches and tackling their backs.

"Obviously, defending deep balls and all that goes into it.You can't let a five-yard game turn into a 10-yard game. You can't let a zero-yard pass turn into an efficient play. We've gotta tackle really well in this football game.

"There's no doubt it's gonna be a great environment. Charlotte, I think Danny Morrison and his team at the Duke Mayo's Classic do a tremendous job with the premium fan experience. I'm excited for both fan bases. It's gonna be a really passionate group on both sides, and a fun game to be a part of it.

"Their quarterback, man, is he talented. He's fun to watch. His first college start in their bowl game, he rushed for three touchdowns. Saturday, he was completing every ball, throwing accurate, on time, shows touch, shows arm strength, shows mobility.

"His running backs run really hard, they protect well. He's got a veteran O-Line and a deep, fast receiver group that has a lot of different varieties in it. So it's a great challenge, a great opportunity that way.

"Excited about the game, the test, the opportunity to play a team like Tennessee, two top 25 teams, and I know we'll have a great week of preparation and look forward to the matchup. There's been a lot of talk about this game, going back to when we scheduled it, and I've known Josh Heupel a long time.

"I have a lot of respect for him as a coach, as a player, when he was a player. I've known him since I was at Kansas. Our head coach there was his offensive coordinator at Oklahoma. One of my best friends in the business, Seth Luttrell, and him were teammates. I've known Josh a long time. I think a lot of them. I'm excited to compete against him. These are great games. As a coach, you're tested. It's your staff against their staff.

"You got good players on both sides. It's a game that's obviously played in our state against a team whose state line touches ours. So, there's a lot to play for in a game like this. That's what it's all about. I'm excited for the opportunity. To win games like this, there's a lot of noise, and that's not what it's about.

"It's about executing. It's about fundamentals. It's about doing the right things in the game plan. It's about your mental preparation. It's about your emotional control. As coaches, getting these guys the best opportunity to play as fast as they can, as hard as they can, longer than the other team.

"it's gonna be a fun one. I'm really looking forward to the week and get going."