Tennessee has a little bit of everything on offense, with the headliner redshirt freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

Iamaleava was the Rivals.com No. 2 overall player in the class of 2023, and he has two starts under his belt. The lanky 6-foot-6, 215-pounder runs Tennessee’s no-huddle up-tempo offense smoothly, and went 22-of-28 passing for 314 yards and three touchdowns in the first half of Saturday’s win over visiting Tennessee-Chattanooga.