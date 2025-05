Junior nose tackle Carmelo McKenzie has NC State football hitting all the high notes in his recruitment.

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound McKenzie will be officially visiting May 30-June 1, and he was offered by NCSU defensive line coach Charley Wiles on Oct. 24, 2024. The Rivals.com three-star prospect is ranked No. 53 at defensive tackle.

McKenzie was able to watch NC State scrimmage March 21, and felt he learned nearly everything he wanted to know about the program.