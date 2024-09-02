Advertisement

Published Sep 2, 2024
NC State's depth chart for Tennessee game
Default Avatar
The Wolfpack Central staff
The Wolfpack Central staff

NC State was able to see first-hand whats its players were able to do during a 38-21 win over Western Carolina last Thursday.

The depth chart for the Tennessee game doesn't reflect many changes from the previous week, but senior nickel Ja'Had Carter is expected to be healthy and ready to play after missing the WCU game.

Offense

Quarterbacks
No.NameHt.Wt.YearStars

2

Grayson McCall

6-3

220

Sr.

**

16

Cedrick Bailey

6-6

210

Fr.

****

12

Lex Thomas

5-11

195

R-Fr.

***

Running backs
No.NameHt.Wt.YearStars

7

Jordan Waters

6-0

224

Sr.

***

0

Kendrick Raphael or

5-11

195

Soph.

****

20

Daylan Smothers

5-11

195

R-Fr.

****

24

Jayden Scott

5-10

214

Fr.

***

Wide receivers
No.NameHt.Wt.YearStars

X

4

Dacari Collins

6-4

214

R-Jr.

****

80

Terrell Anderson

6-2

204

Fr.

****

84

Jakolbe Baldwin

6-0

192

R-Jr.

***

Z






5

Noah Rogers

6-2

205

R-Fr.

****

6

Wesley Grimes

6-2

193

Jr.

****

82

Keenan Jackson

6-3

200

Fr.

****

IWR

10

Kevin Concepcion

5-11

189

Soph.

****

21

Jalen Coit

5-11

172

R-Jr.

***

14

Jonathan Paylor

5-9

182

Fr.

****

Tight ends
No.NameHt.Wt.YearStars

TE

47

Matt McCabe

6-6

308

R-Jr.


87

Dante Daniels

6-6

272

R-Jr.


49

Reid Mitchell

6-4

256

R-Jr.


Flex Y

15

Justin Joly

6-3

251

Jr.

**

11

Javonte Vereen

6-4

220

Soph.

***

Offensive line
No.NameHt.Wt.YearStars

LT

74

Anthony Belton

6-6

356

R-Sr.


64

Rico Jackson

6-6

323

R-Fr.

***

73

Darion Rivers

6-6

308

R-Fr.

***

LG






75

Anthony Carter Jr.

6-3

315

R-Jr

***

69

Dawson Jaramillo

6-5

300

Sr.

***

79

Kamen Smith

6-5

323

R-Fr.

***

C

56

Zeke Correll

6-3

310

Sr.

****

55

Rylan Vann

6-1

297

R-Soph.

***

RG

52

Timothy McKay

6-4

321

Sr.

***

54

Valen Erickson

6-4

316

R-Soph.

***

RT

65

Jacarrius Peak

6-4

298

R-Soph.

***

76

Patrick Matan

6-4

302

R-Jr.

***

Defense

Defensive line
No.NameHt.Wt.YearStars

LE

1

Davin Vann

6-2

276

Sr.

****

97

Noah Potter

6-6

272

R-Jr.

****

N

44

Brandon Cleveland

6-4

300

Jr.

****

99

Davin Jackson

6-2

280

R-Soph.

***

52

Chazz Wallace

6-2

317

Sr.

**

RE

13

Travali Price

6-4

283

R-Jr.

***

4

Jy'Kevious Hibbler

6-2

271

Sr.

***

88

Isaiah Shirley

6-3

276

R-Fr.

***

Linebackers
No.NameHt.Wt.YearStars

SAM

8

Devon Betty

6-1

232

Sr.

***

34

Kamal Bonner

6-2

195

R-Fr.

***

MLB

10

Caden Fordham

6-1

232

R-Jr.

***

27

Jayland Parker

6-1

220

R-Jr.

***

WLB

0

Sean Brown

6-0

216

Sr.

**

36

Kelvon McBride

6-3

227

R-Fr.

***

Safeties/Nickel
No.NameHt.Wt.YearStars

NIC

11

Ja'Had Carter

6-1

206

Sr.

**

15

Tamarcus Cooley

5-11

205

R-Fr.

***

SS

7

Bishop Fitzgerald

6-0

202

Sr.

***

19

Kerry Martin

6-2

200

Sr.

***

FS

5

Donovan Kaufman

5-10

215

Sr.

****

14

Terrente Hinton

6-3

211

R-Jr.

***

Cornerbacks
No.NameHt.Wt.YearStars

LC

3

Aydan White

6-0

192

Sr.

***

16

Devon Marshall or

5-11

200

Jr.


2

Jackson Vick

6-0

183

R-Soph.

***

RC






2

Brandon Cisse or

6-0

196

Soph.

***

6

Corey Coley

6-1

188

Sr.

***

Special Teams

Special teams
No.NameHt.Wt.YearStars

PK

94

Kanoah Vinesett

6-1

207

R-Soph.


90

Collin Smith

5-9

198

Sr.

P

98

Caden Noonkester

6-6

220

R-Jr.

96

Owen Fehr

5-11

183

R-Soph.

KO

90

Collin Smith

5-9

198

Sr.

94

Kanoah Vinesett

6-1

207

R-Soph.

LS






92

Aiden Arias or

6-0

213

R-Fr.


95

Jake Mann

5-10

232

R-Jr.

H





98

Caden Noonkester

6-6

220

R-Jr.

96

Owen Fehr

5-11

183

R-Fr.

PR





21

Jalen Coit or

5-11

172

R-Jr.

***

10

Kevin Concepcion

5-11

189

Soph.

****

KOR

20

Daylan Smothers

5-11

195

R-Fr.

****

5

Donovan Kaufman

5-10

215

Sr.

****

