Published Sep 2, 2024
NC State aiming to make strides to get ready for Tennessee
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
@NCStateRivals

NC State coach Dave Doeren's recaps the Western Carolina win, breaks down Tennessee and takes questions from the media during his weekly Zoom press conference Monday.

Click below to watch the videos:

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

North Carolina State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
ncstate
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
1 - 0
Overall Record
0 - 0
Conference Record
Upcoming
N.C. State
1 - 0
N.C. State
Tennessee
1 - 0
Tennessee
-7.5, O/U 60.5
N.C. State
1 - 0
N.C. State
Louisiana Tech
1 - 0
Louisiana Tech
Finished
N.C. State
38
Arrow
N.C. State
Western Carolina
21
Western Carolina
