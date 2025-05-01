Five-star C.J. Rosser has breakout sophomore season

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Sophomore C.J. Rosser has been under the spotlight and delivered.

The Rocky Mount (N.C.) Northern Nash High standout has been in contention for the No. 1 spot in the country for the class of 2027, and then combine that with being a lanky 6-foot-8, it’s easy to know who he is in every room. He’s handled the newfound attention that goes with that very well, and has accomplished many of his goals.

The gifted Rosser has deep range on his jumper, which combined with his height and lengthy wingspan makes him a unique talent. When he was younger — he’s still only 15 years old — he was compared to former Kinston (N.C.) High and Duke standout and current Toronto Raptors small forward Brandon Ingram. That was due to both being from the eastern part of the state, and their builds. Rosser is ahead of where Ingram was at that stage.