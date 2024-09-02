NC State had a slow start, but found its stride during the fourth quarter to pull out a 38-21 win over visiting Western Carolina last Thursday.
The Wolfpack scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter at Carter-Finley Stadium.
It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down (Isaiah Deloatch pictured).
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Saturday.
Here are the grades from Pro Football Focus on NC State's 38-21 win over Western Carolina on Thursday.
The NC State football team pulled away for a 38-21 victory over visiting Western Carolina in its season opener Thursday.
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Friday.
Here are the grades from Pro Football Focus on NC State's 38-21 win over Western Carolina on Thursday.