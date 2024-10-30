Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 30

in other news
Superlatives from NC State's schedule
NC State kicks off its season against South Carolina-Upstate on Nov. 4. Click here for the top players NCSU will face.
Video reel: Meet NC State's eight newcomers
NC State will have eight newcomers on the team this season.
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 28
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Monday.
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 27
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Sunday.
Video reel: NC State's Primetime with the Pack
NC State held its annual Primetime with the Pack at Reynolds Coliseum on Friday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Cardinal Sports Report's Ben Parker breaks down Stanford
The Wolfpack Central — Pack Pros: Week 8 in the NFL
The Wolfpack Central — NC State QB Grayson McCall understands his path has changed
The Wolfpack Central — Retiring NC State QB Grayson McCall has range of emotions
The Wolfpack Central — Scouting video: Senior four-star WR commit Je'rel Bolder
Raleigh News & Observer — CJ Bailey, NC State hope to pick on Stanford’s pass defense
Charlotte Observer — The ACC hoops world, according to Luke DeCock: Promising outlooks for NC’s Big Four
Charlotte Observer — ‘Why not us’ — again: 5 things to know about NC State men’s basketball in 2024-25
Charlotte Observer — 10 burning questions about the soon-to-start high school basketball season
Charlotte Observer — Explosive guards, expansion, national hype: 5 things to know about ACC women’s basketball
Charlotte Observer — ‘Got some work to do’: Takeaways from NC State women’s exhibition win over Anderson
Technician — NC State wrestling on the prowl for championships
Technician — NC State women’s basketball highlights veteran leadership and young talent in exhibition win over Anderson
Technician — NC State men's basketball preseason superlatives
Technician — Haunted by greatness: How NC State men’s basketball broke a curse
Technician — NC State athletics’ most haunting games
Technician — COLUMN: NC State football’s Anae-ghtmare of an offense by the numbers
GoPack.com — Women’s Basketball Defeats Anderson in Exhibition
GoPack.com — NC State Cross Country Set to Host ACC Championship on Nov. 1
GoPack.com — ACC Announces Freshman Erika Pelaez as Swimmer of The Week
GoPack.com — Rivers Highlighted on Ann Meyers-Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year Watch List
GoPack.com — Pack Hosts Free Exhibition Wednesday at Lenovo Center
