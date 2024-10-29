Advertisement

Video reel: Meet NC State's eight newcomers

Video reel: Meet NC State's eight newcomers

NC State will have eight newcomers on the team this season.

 • Jacey Zembal
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 28

Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 28

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Monday.

 • Jacey Zembal
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 27

Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 27

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Sunday.

 • Jacey Zembal
Video reel: NC State's Primetime with the Pack

Video reel: NC State's Primetime with the Pack

NC State held its annual Primetime with the Pack at Reynolds Coliseum on Friday.

 • Jacey Zembal
The Run Down

The Run Down

It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down.

 • Jacey Zembal

Video reel: Meet NC State's eight newcomers

Video reel: Meet NC State's eight newcomers

NC State will have eight newcomers on the team this season.

 • Jacey Zembal
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 28

Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 28

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Monday.

 • Jacey Zembal
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 27

Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 27

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Sunday.

 • Jacey Zembal
Published Oct 29, 2024
Cardinal Sports Report's Ben Parker breaks down Stanford
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

Stanford Sports Report publisher Ben Parker of the Rivals.com network breaks down Stanford football, who will be playing at NC State at 12 p.m. Saturday on the ACC Network.

NCSU is 4-4 overall and 1-3 in the ACC, and Stanford is 2-6 and 1-4 in the league.

Click below to watch the video:

