Video reel: Meet NC State's eight newcomers

Video reel: Meet NC State's eight newcomers

NC State will have eight newcomers on the team this season.

 • Jacey Zembal
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 28

Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 28

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Monday.

 • Jacey Zembal
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 27

Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 27

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Sunday.

 • Jacey Zembal
Video reel: NC State's Primetime with the Pack

Video reel: NC State's Primetime with the Pack

NC State held its annual Primetime with the Pack at Reynolds Coliseum on Friday.

 • Jacey Zembal
The Run Down

The Run Down

It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down.

 • Jacey Zembal

Published Oct 29, 2024
NC State QB Grayson McCall understands his path has changed
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
NC State sixth-year senior quarterback Grayson McCall knew what the move was, but that didn’t make his decision any easier.

McCall publicly announced his retirement Oct. 23, ending years of honing his craft in becoming a standout college football player. The decision, while difficult, was caused by McCall saying he had six or seven concussions over the years.

The last two came while at NC State, with the first one happening in a more subtle manner against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 14, and the second one played out in front of thousands and thousands of individuals either in attendance or watching on TV against Wake Forest on Oct. 5. He collided with three different Wake Forest defenders in trying to get a first-down run, and the ball and his helmet both simultaneously went flying.

