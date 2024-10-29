Advertisement
Published Oct 29, 2024
Scouting video: Senior four-star WR commit Je'rel Bolder
Jacey Zembal
MARSHVILLE — NC State senior wide receiver commit Je'rel Bolder had a big spring and summer during various camps and 7-on-7 events.

Bolder has taken that wave of momentum to his senior year at Marshville (N.C.) Forest Hills High. Bolder didn't get to have gaudy statistics, but he played wide receiver, free safety and helped on special teams during a 34-9 loss against Monroe (N.C.) High.

NC State coach Dave Doeren and nickel coach Freddie Aughtry-Lindsay came to watch Bolder and Monroe senior athlete target Jordan Young for a half.

The Rivals.com four-star Bolder verbally committed to NC State on June 23, 2024, following his official visit. Bolder officially visited NC State, Virginia and Georgia, and had Duke, Virginia Tech and South Carolina in the mix.


