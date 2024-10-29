Pack Pros: Week 8 in the NFL

Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL this past weekend.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings:

Bradbury and the Vikings lost 30-20 at the Los Angeles Rams to fall to 5-2. Bradbury played 50 snaps and Minnesota rushed 22 times for 64 yards, and threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns, and allowed three sacks.

•••

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), New England Patriots:

Brissett came in after starter Drake Maye suffered a concussion, and helped the Patriots defeat the New York Jets 25-22. Brissett went 15-of-24 passing for 132 yards and rushed three times for 11 yards, and the Patriots improved to 2-6. Brissett is 94-of-159 passing for 828 yards and two touchdowns and one interception, and he has rushed 15 times for 62 yards this season.

•••

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Miami Dolphins:

Chubb is inactive with an injury, and the Dolphins fell to 2-5 with a 28-27 home loss against the Arizona Cardinals.

•••

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders:

Cole had two punts for an average of 64.0 yards and 51.0 net average, with a long of 68 in a 27-20 home loss against the Kansas City Chiefs to fall to 2-6. Cole is first in the NFL with a 52.9 average, and ninth with a 43.3 net average on 31 punts. Cole has a long of 68, landed 12 inside the 20-yard line and seven have been fair caught.

•••

DT Cory Durden (2021-22), Los Angeles Rams:

Durden was waived by the Rams at the end of training camp, but signed to the practice squad. The Rams topped the Minnesota Vikings 30-20 to improve to 3-4.

•••

OT Ikem Ekwonu (2019-21), Carolina Panthers:

Ekwonu played 50 snaps on offense and one play on special teams, and he had one penalty accepted during a 28-14 road loss to the Denver Broncos to fall to 1-7. He missed 11 snaps due to an injury. Carolina rushed 20 times for 69 yards and threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns, plus two interceptions and quarterback Bryce Young was sacked twice.

•••

P Trenton Gill (2017-21), Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Gill was picked up by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their practice squad Sept. 24. He was then elevated to the active roster Sept. 29. Gill punted one time for 42 yards, but the Buccaneers fell 31-26 at home against the Atlanta Falcons. Gill has punted nine times for an average of 41.3 yards and net of 37.6, with a long of 52, and landed two inside the 20-yard line for the 4-4 Buccaneers.

•••

WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Dallas Cowboys

Harmon was part of the Dallas Cowboys training camp, but then cut. He was picked up and added to the practice squad. The Cowboys fell to 3-4 with a 30-24 loss at the San Francisco 49ers.

•••

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals:

Hill had six tackles in 47 plays (plus seven on special teams) during a 37-17 home loss against the Philadelphia Eagles to fall to 3-5. Hill has 22 tackles, one tackle for loss, two passes defended and three quarterback hurries.

•••

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Cleveland Browns:

Hines was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list before the season by the Browns. The Brown improved to 2-6 with a 29-24 home win over the Baltimore Ravens.

•••

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Arizona Cardinals:

Jones suffered a season-ending triceps injury Sept. 22 and placed on injured reserve. Jones finished with four tackles and a fumble recovery this season. The Cardinals improved to 4-4 with a 28-27 road win over the Miami Dolphins.

•••

MLB Vi Jones (2019-21), Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Jones returned healthy to the NFL and joined the Buccaneers after previously playing for the Seahawks. He was cut at the end of training camp and signed to the practice squad. Tampa Bay fell to 4-4 with a 31-26 home loss against the Atlanta Falcons.

•••

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), New York Giants:

McCloud played 50 snaps on defense and 19 on special teams, and had six tackles in a 26-18 road loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers. McCloud has 14 tackles, one passed defended and one tackle for loss this season for the 2-6 Giants.

•••

C Dylan McMahon (2019-23), Los Angeles Rams:

McMahon was drafted in the sixth round by the Philadelphia Eagles, but was cut and signed and signed to the practice squad. McMahon was then signed by the Los Angeles Rams. McMahon didn’t play, but the Rams topped the Minnesota Vikings 30-20 to improve to 3-4.

•••

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions:

McNeill and the Lions improved to 6-1 with a with a 52-14 home win over the Tennessee Titans. He had two tackles and one tackle for loss, while playing 45 snaps, including three on special teams. McNeill has 10 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 4.5 tackle for loss, four quarterback hurries and one pass defended this season.

•••

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), Las Vegas Raiders:

Meyers returned to action and caught six passes for 52 yards and a seven-yard touchdown pass in 47 snaps. The Raiders fell 27-20 at home to fall to 206. He has 31 catches for 325 yards and two touchdowns, and has rushed for three yards this season.

•••

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Los Angeles Rams:

Murchison was placed on the injured reserve list/designated to return during preseason camp. The Rams topped the Minnesota Vikings 30-20 to improve to 3-4.

•••

K Brayden Narveson (2023), Free agent:

Narveson made a pair of field goals, but missed a 44-yard field as the Packers improved to 4-2 with a 34-13 home win over the Arizona Cardinals. Narveson has gone 12-of-17 on field goals with a long of 47, and he's made all 16 extra points for 52 points. The Packers replaced Narveson with kicker Brandon McManus after the game.

•••

RB Trent Pennix (2018-2023), Indianapolis Colts:

Pennix was in training camp with the Indianapolis Colts, and was waived before the season. He signed on to the practice squad for the Colts. Indianapolis fell to 4-4 with a 23-20 road loss to the Houston Texans.

•••

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals:

Pratt had nine tackles in 56 snaps in a 37-17 home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles to fall to 3-5. Pratt has 82 tackles, one interception, one tackle for loss, two forced fumbles, two recovered fumbles, three quarterback hurries and three passes defended.

•••

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Atlanta Falcons:

Smith-Williams started for the Falcons and had four tackles in 33 plays during a 31-26 victory at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to improve to 4-4. Smith-Williams has 23 tackles, one sack, seven tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries.

•••

DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), Atlanta Falcons:

Street wasn't active for the Falcons, who improved to 4-4 with a 31-26 win at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Street has four tackles this season.

•••

LB Drake Thomas (2019-22), Seattle Seahawks:

Thomas played 16 snaps on special teams, but the Buffalo Bills rolled to a 31-10 road win over the Seattle Seahawks to improve to 4-4.

•••

WR Thayer Thomas (2019-22), Minnesota Vikings:

Thomas was cut the Vikings at end of training camp and signed to the practice squad. The Vikings fell to 5-2 with a 30-20 road loss at the Los Angeles Rams.

•••

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs:

Thuney played 72 snaps and helped the Chiefs win 27-20 at the Las Vegas Raiders to improve to 7-0. Kansas City rushed 29 times for 82 yards and a touchdown, allowed one sack and threw for 262 yards and two scores.

•••

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), New Orleans Saints:

Valdes-Scantling started the season with the Buffalo Bills, but was cut and then signed by the New Orleans Saints. He wasn’t active and the Saints got drilled 26-8 at the Los Angeles Chargers to fall to 2-6. Valdes-Scantling has two catches for 26 yards this season.

•••

OLB Payton Wilson (2018-23), Pittsburgh Steelers:

Wilson got the start and had two tackles, two quarterback hurries and one assist on special teams during a 26-18 home win over the New York Giants to improve to 6-2. Wilson played 30 snaps on defense and 20 plays on special teams. Wilson has 39 tackles, two quarterback hurries and one tackle for loss on the season.

•••

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Pittsburgh Steelers:

Wilson went 20-of-28 passing for 278 yards and one touchdown, and he rushed three times for seven yards in a 26-18 home win over the New York Giants to improve to 6-2. Wilson in two games has gone 36-of-57 passing for 542 yards and three touchdowns, and he’s rushed six times for 10 yards and a score this season.

•••

OG Chandler Zavala (2021-22), Carolina Panthers:

Zavala came off the bench and played two snaps on special teams in a 28-14 road loss against the Denver Broncos to fall to 1-7.