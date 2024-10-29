Retiring NC State QB Grayson McCall has range of emotions

NC State senior quarterback Grayson McCall retired from football last week, and he gave the reasons why Tuesday during a wide-ranging interview.

McCall said he has had six or seven concussions in his career, and the last one against Wake Forest on Oct. 5 signified that it was time to end his playing career.

McCall talked about his plans to go into coaching next year, preferably on the college level, and how he'll help out freshman quarterback Cedrick Bailey the rest of the season for the 4-4 Wolfpack.

Click below to watch the interview: