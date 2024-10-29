Retiring NC State QB Grayson McCall has range of emotions

in other news
Video reel: NC State's Primetime with the Pack
NC State held its annual Primetime with the Pack at Reynolds Coliseum on Friday.
Junior kicker David Green appreciates attending NC State games
High Point (N.C.) Christian junior kicker David Green is experiencing something new when he attends NC State games.
NC State senior commit Gerritt Kemp enjoyed his official visit
NC State senior commit Gerritt Kemp didn’t have the usual recruitment in picking the Wolfpack.
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 25
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Friday (Carmelo McKenzie pictured).
NC State senior quarterback Grayson McCall retired from football last week, and he gave the reasons why Tuesday during a wide-ranging interview.
McCall said he has had six or seven concussions in his career, and the last one against Wake Forest on Oct. 5 signified that it was time to end his playing career.
McCall talked about his plans to go into coaching next year, preferably on the college level, and how he'll help out freshman quarterback Cedrick Bailey the rest of the season for the 4-4 Wolfpack.
Click below to watch the interview:
