Advertisement

in other news

Video reel: NC State's Primetime with the Pack

Video reel: NC State's Primetime with the Pack

NC State held its annual Primetime with the Pack at Reynolds Coliseum on Friday.

 • Jacey Zembal
The Run Down

The Run Down

It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down.

 • Jacey Zembal
Junior kicker David Green appreciates attending NC State games

Junior kicker David Green appreciates attending NC State games

High Point (N.C.) Christian junior kicker David Green is experiencing something new when he attends NC State games.

 • Jacey Zembal
NC State senior commit Gerritt Kemp enjoyed his official visit

NC State senior commit Gerritt Kemp enjoyed his official visit

NC State senior commit Gerritt Kemp didn’t have the usual recruitment in picking the Wolfpack.

Premium content
 • Jacey Zembal
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 25

Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 25

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Friday (Carmelo McKenzie pictured).

 • Jacey Zembal

in other news

Video reel: NC State's Primetime with the Pack

Video reel: NC State's Primetime with the Pack

NC State held its annual Primetime with the Pack at Reynolds Coliseum on Friday.

 • Jacey Zembal
The Run Down

The Run Down

It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down.

 • Jacey Zembal
Junior kicker David Green appreciates attending NC State games

Junior kicker David Green appreciates attending NC State games

High Point (N.C.) Christian junior kicker David Green is experiencing something new when he attends NC State games.

 • Jacey Zembal
Published Oct 29, 2024
Retiring NC State QB Grayson McCall has range of emotions
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

NC State senior quarterback Grayson McCall retired from football last week, and he gave the reasons why Tuesday during a wide-ranging interview.

McCall said he has had six or seven concussions in his career, and the last one against Wake Forest on Oct. 5 signified that it was time to end his playing career.

McCall talked about his plans to go into coaching next year, preferably on the college level, and how he'll help out freshman quarterback Cedrick Bailey the rest of the season for the 4-4 Wolfpack.

Click below to watch the interview:

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram/Threads:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

threads.net/thewolfpackcentral

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE


North Carolina State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement