Wolfpack newsstand — Nov. 21

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Thursday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Pack Pros: Week 11 in the NFL
The Wolfpack Central — Senior RB Grayson Rigdon gets recruitment shaken up
The Wolfpack Central — Scouting Georgia Tech
The Wolfpack Central — Jackets Online's Kelly Quinlan breaks down Georgia Tech
Fayetteville Observer — NC State football vs Georgia Tech: Time, TV channel, streaming
Technician — NC State football travels to Georgia Tech, hungry for bowl eligibility
GoPack.com — Broadfoot, Zampardo Win Opening Round Match at NCAA Doubles Championship
GoPack.com — Women’s Golf Signs Three
GoPack.com — Wolfpack Women Head to Madison for NCAA Nationals
GoPack.com — Pack Set to Host Pair of Ranked Conference Opponents
GoPack.com — Pack Hosts Coastal Carolina Thursday
Social media posts of the day
Video of the day
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
threads.net/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE