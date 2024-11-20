Pack Pros: Week 11 in the NFL

Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL this past weekend.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings:

Bradbury played 73 snaps and helped the Vikings win 23-13 at the Tennessee Titans to improve to 8-2. Minnesota rushed 33 times for 82 yards and one touchdown, passed for 246 yards and two touchdowns and allowed two sacks.

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), New England Patriots:

Brissett didn’t play and the Patriots lost 28-22 to the Los Angeles Rams to fall to 3-8. Brissett is 94-of-159 passing for 828 yards and two touchdowns and one interception, and he has rushed 15 times for 62 yards this season.

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Miami Dolphins:

Chubb is inactive with an injury, and the Dolphins improved to 4-6 with a 34-19 home win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders:

Cole had just one punt for 54 yards, which landed inside the 20-yard line during the Raiders’ 34-19 loss at the Miami Dolphins to fall to 2-8. Cole is first in the NFL with a 53.4 average, and third with a 44.6 net average on 37 punts. Cole has a long of 70, landed 16 inside the 20-yard line and eight have been fair caught.

DT Cory Durden (2021-22), Los Angeles Rams:

Durden was waived by the Rams at the end of training camp, but signed to the practice squad. The Rams won at New England 28-22 to improve to 5-5.

OT Ikem Ekwonu (2019-21), Carolina Panthers:

Ekwonu and the 3-7 Panthers had a bye week.

P Trenton Gill (2017-21), Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Gill was picked up by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their practice squad Sept. 24. He was then elevated to the active roster Sept. 29. Gill and the 4-6 Buccaneers had a bye week. Gill has punted 14 times for an average of 43.0 yards and net of 38.0, with a long of 57, and landed six inside the 20-yard line.

WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Dallas Cowboys

Harmon was part of the Dallas Cowboys training camp, but then cut. He was picked up and added to the practice squad. The Cowboys fell to 3-7 with a 34-10 home loss to the Houston Texans.

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals:

Hill had three tackles and one quarterback pressure in 51 defensive snaps, and the Bengals lost 34-27 at the Los Angeles Chargers to fall to 4-7. Hill has 29 tackles, two tackles for loss, two passes defended and four quarterback hurries.

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Cleveland Browns:

Hines was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list before the season by the Browns. The Browns fell to 2-8 with a 35-14 road loss against the New Orleans Saints.

S Tanner Ingle (2018-22), Los Angeles Rams:

Ingle was cut toward the end of training camp, but was signed to the practice squad. The Rams won at New England 28-22 to improve to 5-5.

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Arizona Cardinals:

Jones suffered a season-ending triceps injury Sept. 22 and placed on injured reserve. Jones finished with four tackles and a fumble recovery this season. The 6-4 Cardinals had a bye week.

MLB Vi Jones (2019-21), Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Jones returned healthy to the NFL and joined the Buccaneers after previously playing for the Seahawks. He was cut at the end of training camp and signed to the practice squad. Jones was activated in early November. Jones and the 4-6 Buccaneers had a bye week, and he has one tackle in two games played this season.

QB Devin Leary (2018-22/finished at Kentucky), Baltimore Ravens:

Leary was drafted in the sixth round by the Baltimore Ravens, but was cut at the end of training camp and signed to the practice squad. The Ravens fell to 7-4 with a 18-16 loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), San Francisco 49ers:

McCloud was with the New York Giants, and then was cut and landed on the San Francisco 49ers practice squad. He was activated and had nine plays on special teams during a 20-17 home loss to the Seattle Seahawks to fall to 5-5. McCloud has 14 tackles, one passed defended and one tackle for loss this season.

C Dylan McMahon (2019-23), Los Angeles Rams:

McMahon was drafted in the sixth round by the Philadelphia Eagles, but was cut and signed and signed to the practice squad. McMahon was then signed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams won at New England 28-22 to improve to 5-5, but McMahon wasn’t active.

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions:

McNeill had two tackles in 40 defensive snaps (plus three on special teams), and the Lions demolished the Jacksonville Jaguars 52-6 to improve to 9-1. McNeill has 20 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 6.5 tackle for loss, six quarterback hurries and one pass defended this season.

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), Las Vegas Raiders:

Meyers caught four passes for 28 yards and rushed once for 20 yards in 57 plays, but the Raiders lost 34-19 at the Miami Dolphins to fall to 2-8. Meyers has 43 catches for 458 yards and two touchdowns, and has rushed twice for 23 yards this season.

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Los Angeles Rams:

Murchison was placed on the injured reserve list/designated to return during preseason camp. The Rams won at New England 28-22 to improve to 5-5.

K Brayden Narveson (2023), Free agent:

Narveson made a pair of field goals, but missed a 44-yard field as the Packers improved to 4-2 with a 34-13 home win over the Arizona Cardinals. Narveson has gone 12-of-17 on field goals with a long of 47, and he's made all 16 extra points for 52 points. The Packers replaced Narveson with kicker Brandon McManus after the game.

RB Trent Pennix (2018-2023), Indianapolis Colts:

Pennix was in training camp with the Indianapolis Colts, and was waived before the season. He signed on to the practice squad for the Colts. Indianapolis improved to 5-6 with a 28-27 road win over the New York Jets.

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals:

Pratt had eight tackles in 65 defensive snaps, but the Bengals lost 34-27 at the Los Angeles Chargers to fall to 4-7. Pratt has 99 tackles, one interception, one tackle for loss, two forced fumbles, two recovered fumbles, three quarterback hurries and four passes defended.

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Atlanta Falcons:

Smith-Williams was played on injured reserve last Saturday due to a lower leg injury. The Falcons fell to 6-5 with a 38-6 loss at the Denver Broncos. Smith-Williams has 24 tackles, one sack, seven tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries.

DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), Atlanta Falcons:

Street came off the bench for one tackle in 22 defensive snaps in a 38–6 loss agains the Denver Broncos. The Falcons fell to 6-5, and Street has five tackles this season.

LB Drake Thomas (2019-22), Seattle Seahawks:

Thomas played two snaps on defense and had 14 snaps on special teams, and the Seahawks improved to 5-5 with a 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Thomas has nine tackles and one pass defended this season.

WR Thayer Thomas (2019-22), Minnesota Vikings:

Thomas was cut the Vikings at end of training camp and signed to the practice squad. The Vikings improved to 8-2 with a 23-13 win at the Tennessee Titans.

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs:

Thuney played 55 snaps, but the Chiefs lost for the first time this season, falling 30-21 to the Buffalo Bills. The 9-1 Chiefs rushed 17 times for 78 yards, passed for 196 yards and three touchdowns, plus two interceptions, and allowed two sacks.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), New Orleans Saints:

Valdes-Scantling started the season with the Buffalo Bills, but was cut and then signed by the New Orleans Saints. He started and caught a 71-yard touchdown pass to finish with two catches for 87 yards in a 35-14 home win against the Cleveland Browns. He played 39 snaps for the 4-7 Saints. Valdes-Scantling has eight catches for 227 yards and three touchdowns this season.

OLB Payton Wilson (2018-23), Pittsburgh Steelers:

Wilson came off the bench with two tackles, one amazing interception and on e pass defended in 21 defensive snaps and 19 special teams plays during a 18-16 home win over the Baltimore Ravens. The Steelers improved to 8-2. Wilson has 42 tackles, two quarterback hurries, one interception and one tackle for loss this season.

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Pittsburgh Steelers:

Wilson helped the Steelers improve to 8-2 with a 18-16 home win over the Baltimore Ravens. He went 23-of-36 passing for 205 yards and one interception, and he rushed four times for a yard, and was sacked four times. Wilson in four games has gone 73-of-121 passing for 942 yards and six touchdowns and two interceptions, and he rushed 14 times for 14 yards and a score this season.

OG Chandler Zavala (2021-22), Carolina Panthers:

Zavala and the 3-7 Panthers had a bye week.