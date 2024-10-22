Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 22

in other news
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 20
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Sunday.
California game grades by PFF
Here are the grades from Pro Football Focus on NC State's 24-23 win at California on Saturday in front of 35,303 fans.
NC State gets some luck, also made own luck
NC State faced adversity by overcoming a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter and also got some much-needed luck.
Video: Daylan Smothers makes plays in passing game
NC State redshirt freshman running back Daylan Smothers takes Zoom questions from the media following the Pack's win.
Video: Davin Vann, defense make enough plays
NC State senior defensive end Davin Vann takes Zoom questions from the media following the Wolfpack's 24-23.
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Tuesday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Scouting video: Senior athlete Jordan Young
The Wolfpack Central — Junior TE D.J. Howerton starting to establish himself
The Wolfpack Central — NC State TE commit Gus Ritchey aiming to finish strong
The Wolfpack Central — NC State's Dontrez Styles happy with his unique college path
The Wolfpack Central — The review: NC State claws out first ACC victory
Technician — COLUMN: Kevin Keatts is just getting started
Technician — NC State women’s basketball 2024-25 roster breakdown
Technician — Key players on NC State's men’s basketball roster for 2024-2025 season
Technician — NC State men’s basketball set to propel itself into 2024-25 schedule
Technician — NC State women’s basketball 2024-25 schedule preview
GoPack.com — Wolfpack Open 2024-25 Season Hosting Arizona State
GoPack.com — CJ Bailey’s Performance Earns Him ACC Rookie of the Week Accolade
Social media posts of the day
Video of the day
