Published Oct 22, 2024
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 22
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Tuesday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — Scouting video: Senior athlete Jordan Young

The Wolfpack Central — Junior TE D.J. Howerton starting to establish himself

The Wolfpack Central — NC State TE commit Gus Ritchey aiming to finish strong

The Wolfpack Central — NC State's Dontrez Styles happy with his unique college path

The Wolfpack Central — The review: NC State claws out first ACC victory

Technician — COLUMN: Kevin Keatts is just getting started

Technician — NC State women’s basketball 2024-25 roster breakdown

Technician — Key players on NC State's men’s basketball roster for 2024-2025 season

Technician — NC State men’s basketball set to propel itself into 2024-25 schedule

Technician — NC State women’s basketball 2024-25 schedule preview

GoPack.com — Wolfpack Open 2024-25 Season Hosting Arizona State

GoPack.com — CJ Bailey’s Performance Earns Him ACC Rookie of the Week Accolade

Social media posts of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Video of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

North Carolina State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
ncstate
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
4 - 4
Overall Record
1 - 3
Conference Record
Finished
California
23
California
N.C. State
24
Arrow
N.C. State
N.C. State
17
N.C. State
Syracuse
24
Arrow
Syracuse
N.C. State
30
N.C. State
Wake Forest
34
Arrow
Wake Forest
