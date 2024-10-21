The review: NC State claws out first ACC victory

in other news
NC State makes enough big plays to pull off first ACC win
NC State coach Dave Doeren takes questions from the media on Zoom following the Wolfpack's 24-23 win at California.
Final: NC State 24, California 23
NC State earned its first ACC win this season and inched closer to becoming bowl eligible.
The Wolfpack Central's 3-2-1: NC State at California
Desperation is starting to settle in for NC State, who need to win three more games to become bowl eligible.
Week in sound bites for California game
NC State are looking to get back to .500 and its first ACC win today.
NC State made just enough plays offense and had California miss a 28-yard field goal with 1:34 left in the game to pull out a 24-23 victory Saturday in Berkeley, Calif.
NC State improved to 4-3 overall and 1-3 in the ACC, and have a bye week, before hosting 2-5 Stanford on Nov. 2.
