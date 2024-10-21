Advertisement

Video: Davin Vann, defense make enough plays

Video: Davin Vann, defense make enough plays

NC State senior defensive end Davin Vann takes Zoom questions from the media following the Wolfpack's 24-23.

 • Jacey Zembal
Video: Freshman QB Cedrick Bailey leads NC State to win

Video: Freshman QB Cedrick Bailey leads NC State to win

NC State freshman quarterback Cedrick "C.J." Bailey takes Zoom questions following the Wolfpack's 24-23 win.

 • Jacey Zembal
NC State makes enough big plays to pull off first ACC win

NC State makes enough big plays to pull off first ACC win

NC State coach Dave Doeren takes questions from the media on Zoom following the Wolfpack's 24-23 win at California.

 • Jacey Zembal
Final: NC State 24, California 23

Final: NC State 24, California 23

NC State earned its first ACC win this season and inched closer to becoming bowl eligible.

 • Jacey Zembal
The Wolfpack Central's 3-2-1: NC State at California

The Wolfpack Central's 3-2-1: NC State at California

Desperation is starting to settle in for NC State, who need to win three more games to become bowl eligible.

 • Jacey Zembal

Published Oct 21, 2024
NC State's Dontrez Styles happy with his unique college path
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

Rarely does a program recruit a player three different times, but times have greatly changed.

NC State coach Kevin Keatts was a big believer in forward Dontrez Styles dating all the way back to offering him July 2019 after watching him play with CP3 16s at the Nike Peach Jam.

Styles unique path to Raleigh started off with him attending North Carolina from 2021-23, including a trip to the national title game, and then Georgetown last year. He was recruited by former UNC coach Roy Williams, but played for Hubert Davis, then Hoyas coach Ed Cooley and now Keatts.

Styles watched from afar last spring as NC State made its surprising run to win the ACC Tournament at his previous home arena and reach the Final Four, and he was very close to having been a part of it.

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
