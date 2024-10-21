NC State's Dontrez Styles happy with his unique college path

in other news
Video: Davin Vann, defense make enough plays
NC State senior defensive end Davin Vann takes Zoom questions from the media following the Wolfpack's 24-23.
Video: Freshman QB Cedrick Bailey leads NC State to win
NC State freshman quarterback Cedrick "C.J." Bailey takes Zoom questions following the Wolfpack's 24-23 win.
NC State makes enough big plays to pull off first ACC win
NC State coach Dave Doeren takes questions from the media on Zoom following the Wolfpack's 24-23 win at California.
Final: NC State 24, California 23
NC State earned its first ACC win this season and inched closer to becoming bowl eligible.
The Wolfpack Central's 3-2-1: NC State at California
Desperation is starting to settle in for NC State, who need to win three more games to become bowl eligible.
Rarely does a program recruit a player three different times, but times have greatly changed.
NC State coach Kevin Keatts was a big believer in forward Dontrez Styles dating all the way back to offering him July 2019 after watching him play with CP3 16s at the Nike Peach Jam.
Styles unique path to Raleigh started off with him attending North Carolina from 2021-23, including a trip to the national title game, and then Georgetown last year. He was recruited by former UNC coach Roy Williams, but played for Hubert Davis, then Hoyas coach Ed Cooley and now Keatts.
Styles watched from afar last spring as NC State made its surprising run to win the ACC Tournament at his previous home arena and reach the Final Four, and he was very close to having been a part of it.