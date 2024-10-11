Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 11

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Friday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Sophomore Spotlight: Scouting top 2027 quarterbacks
The Wolfpack Central — NC State football commitments in action — Week 7
The Wolfpack Central — Transfer portal changes Syracuse's fortunes
The Wolfpack Central — NC State emphasizing hard work, finishing
The Wolfpack Central — Tracking 2024 NC State football TV ratings
The Wolfpack Central — Wide receiver commit Je'rel Bolder finishing senior year strong
The Wolfpack Central — NC State latest college to offer junior tackle Jabian Shabazz
Raleigh News & Observer —Can NC State football stop Syracuse? How to watch, stream Wolfpack vs Orange in prime time
Fayetteville Observer — NC State football vs Syracuse: Scouting report, score prediction
Social media posts of the day
Video of the day
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE