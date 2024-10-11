Advertisement

Wide receiver commit Je'rel Bolder finishing senior year strong

Wide receiver commit Je'rel Bolder finishing senior year strong

MARSHVILLE — NC State senior wide receiver commit Je'rel Bolder prides himself on being a complete player.

 Jacey Zembal
NC State latest college to offer junior tackle Jabian Shabazz

NC State latest college to offer junior tackle Jabian Shabazz

NC State pulled the trigger in offering Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth junior left tackle Jabian Shabazz on Monday.

 Jacey Zembal
NC State looking for new leading scorer

NC State looking for new leading scorer

CHARLOTTE — NC State coach Kevin Keatts pointed out one of the unique aspects about his program at ACC Tip Off.

 Jacey Zembal
Purdue commit Takyhian Whitset has great visit to NC State

Purdue commit Takyhian Whitset has great visit to NC State

Antioch (Tenn.) High senior tackle Takhyian Whitset came away impressed with his first look at NC State.

 Jacey Zembal
Pack Pros: Week 5 in the NFL

Pack Pros: Week 5 in the NFL

Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL this past weekend.

 Jacey Zembal

Published Oct 11, 2024
The Run Down
Jacey Zembal
@NCStateRivals

It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down.

What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some thoughts on basketball recruiting and football recruiting. Click below to get access to The Run Down on the Hands in the Dirt message board.

Some thoughts for this week:

• NC State continues to work hard to try and flip certain recruits from other colleges, while holding on to its No. 59-ranked recruiting class, which has 16 commits.

• The Wolfpack recently checked out a junior wing, who moved into the state of North Carolina.

• NC State freshman center Tilda Trygger of Sweden might be an unknown, but has a chance to make an immediate impact this season.

• Is Bowling Green senior guard Marcus Hill a point guard or shooting guard? Or is he just a scorer?

A premium subscription is needed to view The Run Down. If not a member, click on the ad here.

All material in The Run Down is copyrighted and cannot be copied without The Wolfpack Central's permission.

Enter The Run Down


