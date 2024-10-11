Advertisement

in other news

NC State latest college to offer junior tackle Jabian Shabazz

NC State latest college to offer junior tackle Jabian Shabazz

NC State pulled the trigger in offering Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth junior left tackle Jabian Shabazz on Monday.

Premium content
 • Jacey Zembal
NC State looking for new leading scorer

NC State looking for new leading scorer

CHARLOTTE — NC State coach Kevin Keatts pointed out one of the unique aspects about his program at ACC Tip Off.

 • Jacey Zembal
Purdue commit Takyhian Whitset has great visit to NC State

Purdue commit Takyhian Whitset has great visit to NC State

Antioch (Tenn.) High senior tackle Takhyian Whitset came away impressed with his first look at NC State.

Premium content
 • Jacey Zembal
Pack Pros: Week 5 in the NFL

Pack Pros: Week 5 in the NFL

Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL this past weekend.

 • Jacey Zembal
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 9

Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 9

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.

 • Jacey Zembal

in other news

NC State latest college to offer junior tackle Jabian Shabazz

NC State latest college to offer junior tackle Jabian Shabazz

NC State pulled the trigger in offering Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth junior left tackle Jabian Shabazz on Monday.

Premium content
 • Jacey Zembal
NC State looking for new leading scorer

NC State looking for new leading scorer

CHARLOTTE — NC State coach Kevin Keatts pointed out one of the unique aspects about his program at ACC Tip Off.

 • Jacey Zembal
Purdue commit Takyhian Whitset has great visit to NC State

Purdue commit Takyhian Whitset has great visit to NC State

Antioch (Tenn.) High senior tackle Takhyian Whitset came away impressed with his first look at NC State.

Premium content
 • Jacey Zembal
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 11, 2024
Sophomore DT John Archer poised for bright future
Default Avatar
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

Some prospects it isn’t a matter of if, but when they’ll become key targets for colleges.

Fayetteville (N.C.) Seventy-First High sophomore defensive lineman John Archer falls into that category.

Archer checks all the boxes. He has college-ready size at 6-foot-6 and 320 pounds and can play either nose tackle or defensive tackle.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement