Published Nov 28, 2024
Wolfpack newsstand — Nov. 28
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Thursday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — NC State looking forward to rematch with Purdue

The Wolfpack Central — LSU takes advantage of NC State in paint

The Wolfpack Central — New year, another matchup against Purdue

The Wolfpack Central — Scouting Purdue

The Wolfpack Central — FAU WR commit Teddy Hoffmann takes in NC State experience

The Wolfpack Central — Pack Pros: Week 12 in the NFL

Raleigh News & Observer —Delayed flight west left NC State men’s basketball “zombies.” Yet No. 13 Purdue awaits

Raleigh News & Observer —Who will be named Mr. Football, NC’s top high school player in 2024? Meet the finalists

Raleigh News & Observer —How to watch a UNC-NC State rivalry game with plenty to see amid Mack Brown’s departure

Raleigh News & Observer —UNC, NC State football will once again settle petty grievances instead of real stakes

Technician — Poor shooting plagues No. 20 NC State women’s basketball in 82-65 loss to No. 7 LSU

GoPack.com — Pack Conquers Hurricanes on Senior Day

GoPack.com — Pack Heads to San Diego for Rady Children’s Invitational and Final Four Rematch with Purdue

GoPack.com — Pack Falls to No. 7/7 LSU

Social media posts of the day

Videos of the day

