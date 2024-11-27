Premium content
Published Nov 27, 2024
New year, another matchup against Purdue
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

NC State under coach Kevin Keatts usually likes to start slow and build up to a marquee game.

NC State has cruised to five straight home wins this season, but will get a great test Thursday against No. 13-ranked Purdue at 3 p.m. on FS1 in San Diego, Calif. BYU and Ole Miss will play in the second game.

NC State is no stranger in having a slow build-up and then be ready against a highly-ranked marquee opponent. NC State has always had a top 25 opponent to look forward to in November and December under Keatts, whether it is in a neutral location, or a challenge event with SEC or Big Ten or a mini-tournament.

NC State will have a quartet of "big" games with Purdue, Texas on Dec. 4 and at No. 1 Kansas on Dec. 14.

