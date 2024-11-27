LSU takes advantage of NC State in paint

LSU won the battle of the boards and in the paint in defeating NC State 82-65 in front of 327 fans Wednesday in the Bahamas.
LSU star senior post player Aneesah Morrow, a former DePaul transfer, went to work with 20 points and 15 rebounds, and she was complemented by sophomore guard Mikaylah Williams, who had 24 points and went 4 of 7 from the field field. Junior guard Flau’Jae Johnson chipped in 16 points and the Tigers shot 52.7 percent from the field and 7 of 14 on three-pointers.
NC State last led with 3:46 left in the first quarter, 14-13. The last time NC State was within single digits was when senior guard Saniya Rivers made a jumper to cut LSU’s lead to 49-40 with 5:11 left in the third quarter.
Rivers had a team-high 21 points, and senior guard Aziaha James added 13 points, with the Wolfpack featuring four players in double figures.
LSU crushed it on the boards, holding a 44-24 rebounding advantage, which led to a 28-18 advantage in the paint. The Wolfpack did force 21 turnovers.
