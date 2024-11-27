FAU WR commit Teddy Hoffmann takes in NC State experience

Delray Beach (Fla.) Atlantic High senior wide receiver Teddy Hoffmann was able to officially visit and see NC State for the first time this past weekend.

Hoffmann said he is still verbally committed to Florida Atlantic, but the Owls are looking for a new coach. The Wolfpack offered him Nov. 17 following the wide receiver decommitments from senior receivers Arrion Concepcion and Jamar Browder. Concepcion has since picked Kansas State and Browder is going to Michigan.

Hoffmann wants to make sure his choice is solid after a rocky recruitment. He verbally committed to Appalachian State on June 14, 2024, but then changed his mind and picked Florida Atlantic on Oct. 14. FAU fired coach Tom Herman on Nov. 18.