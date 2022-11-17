Wolfpack newsstand — Nov. 17
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Thursday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — NC State lands dynamic senior guard Treymane Parker
The Wolfpack Central — Video reel: NC State commit Treymane Parker over the years
The Wolfpack Central — Pack Pros: Week 10 in the NFL
The Wolfpack Central — Freshman running back Michael Allen sees role increase
The Wolfpack Central — Video: NC State OC Tim Beck knows blitzes are coming
Raleigh News & Observer —NC State lineman Timothy McKay puts football in perspective after Virginia tragedy
Raleigh News & Observer —Speedy NC State basketball transfer Jarkel Joiner thriving as a ‘team-first guy’
Raleigh News & Observer —Hayes, Boyd lead No. 10 NC State in 96-48 rout of Charlotte
Fayetteville Observer — Will NC State women's basketball have vengeance at UConn?
Fayetteville Observer — What bowl game will NC State football make? Here are best projections
GoPack.com — Five Score in Double Figures as Pack Beats Charlotte 96-48
GoPack.com — #Pack9 Announces 2023 Baseball Schedule
GoPack.com — Wolfpack Set to Host Fall Invitational in Greensboro
GoPack.com — Isaiah Moore Named Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Semifinalist
GoPack.com — Four NC State players in final fall ITA National Rankings
Technician — Men’s basketball rewind: NC State looks to repeat historic upset in Bahamas
Technician — Wolfpack women’s basketball eviscerates 49ers to finish homestand
Twitter posts of the day
Videos of the day
