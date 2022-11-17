News More News
Wolfpack newsstand — Nov. 17

Jacey Zembal
Writer
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Thursday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — NC State lands dynamic senior guard Treymane Parker

The Wolfpack Central — Video reel: NC State commit Treymane Parker over the years

The Wolfpack Central — Pack Pros: Week 10 in the NFL

The Wolfpack Central — Freshman running back Michael Allen sees role increase

The Wolfpack Central — Video: NC State OC Tim Beck knows blitzes are coming

Raleigh News & Observer —NC State lineman Timothy McKay puts football in perspective after Virginia tragedy

Raleigh News & Observer —Speedy NC State basketball transfer Jarkel Joiner thriving as a ‘team-first guy’

Raleigh News & Observer —Hayes, Boyd lead No. 10 NC State in 96-48 rout of Charlotte

Fayetteville Observer — Will NC State women's basketball have vengeance at UConn?

Fayetteville Observer — What bowl game will NC State football make? Here are best projections

GoPack.com — Five Score in Double Figures as Pack Beats Charlotte 96-48

GoPack.com — #Pack9 Announces 2023 Baseball Schedule

GoPack.com — Wolfpack Set to Host Fall Invitational in Greensboro

GoPack.com — Isaiah Moore Named Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Semifinalist

GoPack.com — Four NC State players in final fall ITA National Rankings

Technician — Men’s basketball rewind: NC State looks to repeat historic upset in Bahamas

Technician — Wolfpack women’s basketball eviscerates 49ers to finish homestand

