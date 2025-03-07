It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down. What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some thoughts on basketball recruiting and football recruiting. Click below to get access to The Run Down on the Hands in the Dirt message board. Some thoughts for this week:

Advertisement

• NC State men's basketball has one last regular season game remaining Saturday, and then it is the offseason. NC State will be forced to be major players in the transfer portal. The Wolfpack Central dives in how that will go and past results. • NC State offered a sleeper defensive end this past week and it could move fast. His father played for Georgia. • The class of 2027 is starting to take form in basketball recruiting, and some shooters are emerging in the state of North Carolina, including one wing whose father won a national title at Connecticut. A premium subscription is needed to view The Run Down. If not a member, click on the ad here. All material in The Run Down is copyrighted and cannot be copied without The Wolfpack Central's permission. Enter The Run Down

