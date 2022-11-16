Part of it is due to Allen’s performances, and part of it is that sophomore running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye has missed time with an ankle injury. The 5-foot-9, 200-pounder from Greenville (N.C.) Rose High has taken advantage of his opportunities. He has rushed 29 times for 179 yards and caught three passes for 15 yards in essentially three games. He played a snap against Virginia Tech.

NC State freshman running back Michael Allen is about to burn his redshirt the next time he plays, which is likely against Louisville on Saturday.

Allen is coming off his best performance against Boston College last Saturday, falling 14 carries for 77 yards, including a 36-yarder. He also caught a nine-yard pass.

Allen said the biggest adjustment in college is the speed of the game and just adjusting to being on his own in college in general.

“It has been fun learning from all the older guys,” Allen said. “I have an extremely good room to learn from. It has been easy to adjust, talking to those guys.”

Rivals.com ranked Allen the No. 13 overall player in the state of North Carolina in the class of 2022, and the No. 13 all-purpose back in the country. The three-star prospect could be one of three of four members of NC State’s recruiting class to burn his redshirt. He would join quarterback MJ Morris and wide receiver Terrell Timmons Jr. on Saturday. Defensive end Brandon Cleveland is also on pace to play five games this season.

NC State offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tim Beck said the worst thing they can do is put a player on the field who isn't ready.

"Mike has done a great job," Beck said. "His progress through the course of the season has been awesome. It has warranted him more playing time and carries.

"Like all young players that are freshman and come in, there is a part of growing and maturation and learning."

Allen burst on the scene his sophomore year at Rose High, but then hurt his knee his junior year, which combined with COVID, limited him to two games.

Allen split time between playing running back and flanker his senior year, helping Rose make an improbable run to the NCHSAA 3A state title game. The team went 11-5 and eventually fell to 68-34 to Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley.

Allen rushed 158 times for 1,173 yards and 18 touchdowns, and caught 38 passes for 610 yards and eight scores in his dual role.

He knows at this time last year, they were making their run during the playoffs, and that his life was very different.

“It has been fun just getting here and adjusting,” Allen said. “It’s the challenge of being here. I loved it.”

Allen also credits enrolling for spring football in giving him an edge.

“That was huge,” Allen said. “Just being here that long and being around the guys. Just building a relationship with everybody everything, the coaches and players.”

Allen also said his knee is healthier, nearly two years later.

“I feel good,” Allen said. “Playing healthy is a blessing.”