NC State has been searching high and low for a point guard this past summer and fall, and one proved to be close by.

The Wolfpack landed senior point guard Treymane Parker of Fayetteville, N.C., who is now playing for the Overtime Elite squad in Atlanta, Ga. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Parker recently unofficially visited NC State and he picked the Pack over offers from Kansas State and Mississippi State, among others.

Parker joins another Parker, senior forward Dennis Parker of Richmond (Va.) John Marshall High. The Wolfpack have two scholarships available for the class of 2023, but roster attrition is expected this spring, with sophomore shooting guard Terquavion Smith an NBA early-entrant candidate.

NC State Rivals has been watching Parker extensively for the last three years, starting with a playoff game his freshman year with Fayetteville Cape Fear High. The younger half-brother of former Tennessee/North Carolina A&T shooting guard Kwe Parker, he also has played at Fayetteville New Life Christian Academy and one year at now closed Vertical Academy in the Charlotte, N.C., area.

Click on the videos to watch Parker in action: