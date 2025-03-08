Published Mar 8, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — March 8
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Saturday.

Headlines

Advertisement

The Wolfpack Central — Scouting Miami (Fla.)

The Wolfpack Central — The Run Down

The Wolfpack Central — Junior CB Chase Jeter key priority for NC State

Raleigh News & Observer —Photos: NC State edges past Georgia Tech in ACC Tournament quarterfinal

Raleigh News & Observer —NC State women’s basketball escapes Georgia Tech to reach ACC Tournament semifinals

Raleigh News & Observer —The Mikko Rantanen Era lasted 42 days. The Hurricanes can still relegate it to a footnote

Raleigh News & Observer —How Thom Tillis and Marco Rubio helped Bill Belichick land the UNC coaching job

Raleigh News & Observer —How UNC women’s basketball held off Florida State to reach ACC Tournament semifinals

Charlotte Observer — The NCHSAA regional finals are set. Here’s who won Friday’s quarterfinals statewide

Charlotte Observer — Friday’s prep rewind: Queen’s Grant advances to first regional final, will face Corvian

Charlotte Observer — Chambers rolls on. Cougars fight off Myers Park upset, advance to regional finals

Greensboro News-Record — PHOTOS: UNC and NC State women advance in ACC Tournament

Winston-Salem Journal — It's Wolfpack vs. Tar Heels in Greensboro on Saturday, as both teams sneak into ACC women's semifinal

Technician — Brooks and James persevere in NC State women’s basketball’s ACC Tournament quarterfinal thriller

Technician — NC State baseball holds on to beat Wright State 6-4 in series opener

Technician — NC State softball drops first game of series at Georgia Tech 2-1

Technician — No. 6 NC State men’s earns fourth top-10 win of 2025, downs No. 5 Virginia 4-3

GoPack.com — No. 7/8 NC State Will Face No. 14/14 North Carolina in 2025 Ally ACC Tournament Semifinals

GoPack.com — No. 20 NC State Defeats No. 23 Ohio State in Thrilling Final Home Meet of the Season

GoPack.com — No. 7/8 Pack Advances to 2025 Ally ACC Tournament Semifinals for Seventh Time in Last Eight Years

GoPack.com — #6 Pack Takes Down #5 Virginia On the Road

GoPack.com — Wolpack Holds off Wright State for 6-4 Win

GoPack.com — Wolfpack Sweep Hokies 4-0 In ACC Home Opener

GoPack.com — Wrestling Prepped for 2025 ACC Championship at Duke

Social media posts of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Video of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

threads.net/thewolfpackcentral

bsky.app/profile/ncstaterivals.bsky.social

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE