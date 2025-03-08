Wolfpack newsstand — March 8

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Saturday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Scouting Miami (Fla.)
The Wolfpack Central — The Run Down
The Wolfpack Central — Junior CB Chase Jeter key priority for NC State
Raleigh News & Observer —Photos: NC State edges past Georgia Tech in ACC Tournament quarterfinal
Raleigh News & Observer —NC State women’s basketball escapes Georgia Tech to reach ACC Tournament semifinals
Raleigh News & Observer —The Mikko Rantanen Era lasted 42 days. The Hurricanes can still relegate it to a footnote
Raleigh News & Observer —How Thom Tillis and Marco Rubio helped Bill Belichick land the UNC coaching job
Raleigh News & Observer —How UNC women’s basketball held off Florida State to reach ACC Tournament semifinals
Charlotte Observer — The NCHSAA regional finals are set. Here’s who won Friday’s quarterfinals statewide
Charlotte Observer — Friday’s prep rewind: Queen’s Grant advances to first regional final, will face Corvian
Charlotte Observer — Chambers rolls on. Cougars fight off Myers Park upset, advance to regional finals
Greensboro News-Record — PHOTOS: UNC and NC State women advance in ACC Tournament
Winston-Salem Journal — It's Wolfpack vs. Tar Heels in Greensboro on Saturday, as both teams sneak into ACC women's semifinal
Technician — Brooks and James persevere in NC State women’s basketball’s ACC Tournament quarterfinal thriller
Technician — NC State baseball holds on to beat Wright State 6-4 in series opener
Technician — NC State softball drops first game of series at Georgia Tech 2-1
Technician — No. 6 NC State men’s earns fourth top-10 win of 2025, downs No. 5 Virginia 4-3
GoPack.com — No. 7/8 NC State Will Face No. 14/14 North Carolina in 2025 Ally ACC Tournament Semifinals
GoPack.com — No. 20 NC State Defeats No. 23 Ohio State in Thrilling Final Home Meet of the Season
GoPack.com — No. 7/8 Pack Advances to 2025 Ally ACC Tournament Semifinals for Seventh Time in Last Eight Years
GoPack.com — #6 Pack Takes Down #5 Virginia On the Road
GoPack.com — Wolpack Holds off Wright State for 6-4 Win
GoPack.com — Wolfpack Sweep Hokies 4-0 In ACC Home Opener
GoPack.com — Wrestling Prepped for 2025 ACC Championship at Duke
