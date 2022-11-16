Parker joins senior forward Dennis Parker (unrelated) of Richmond (Va.) John Marshall High in NC State's class of 2023. The Wolfpack have at least two scholarships available this spring. The Rivals.com three-star prospect picked NC State over offers from Kansas State and Mississippi State, among others.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Parker is arguably the best dunker in high school basketball and is from Fayetteville, N.C. He arrived on the scene his eighth grade year when he made a name for himself on Team Felton 16s.

It also helped that Parker had a well known basketball family in the Fayetteville area. His older half-brother is shooting guard Kwe Parker, who played at Fayetteville Trinity Christian with Dennis Smith for two years and two years at High Point (N.C.) Wesleyan. Smith went to NC State and became a first-round pick, and Parker played with Harry Giles at Wesleyan, who went to Duke and also was a first-round pick.

Kwe Parker signed with Tennessee, eventually made his way to a junior college and then played at North Carolina A&T. Brothers Malik Johnson and Telligence Johnson, who are Parker's cousins, helped Fayetteville Terry Sanford High win the 2015 NCHSAA state title, and finish second in 2016. Another cousin, Jatrious Smith, was a touted prep player at Fayetteville E.E. Smith, who finished up out of state for high school.

Parker struggled finding a traveling team on one of the shoe-sponsored circuits after his freshman year and sophomore year, which helped slow down his recruitment and hype. He also went to Fayetteville New Life Christian Academy his sophomore year.

Parker found an instant way to help with his name recognition this past season. He joined Vertical Academy in the Charlotte area, which featured class of 2023 guard Mikey Williams. The combination of Parker and Williams proved electric at times and became famous on YouTube and Instagram. Parker has over 345,000 followers on Instagram.

Parker also found a home on Boo Williams traveling team in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League last spring and summer, which showcased his talents for college coaches. He also made the move to Overtime Elite, where he took the option of keeping his college eligibility available.

Parker made his decision Wednesday in New York City after he played against former NC State senior point guard target Ty-Laur Johnson of Bronx (N.Y.) Our Savior Lutheran, who picked Memphis on Saturday. Parker also shares the Overtime backcourt with former NC State senior commit Robert Dillingham of Hickory, N.C., who recently signed with Kentucky.

Wednesday was the last day of the NCAA signing period.