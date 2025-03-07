Wolfpack newsstand — March 7

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Friday.
The Wolfpack Central — Junior TE Lincoln Watkins plans official visit to NC State
The Wolfpack Central — Junior TE Gavin Mueller set to check out NC State
Charlotte Observer — ‘We’re not trying to go home early.’ Inside Chambers’ bumpy ride to NC boys’ Elite Eight
Fayetteville Observer — ACC women's basketball: Tournament schedule, bracket, how to watch
Technician — NC State men’s basketball seniors shine one last time at home in 71-63 win against Pitt
Technician — Previewing NC State wrestling’s chances at a seventh-straight ACC title
Technician — COLUMN: Paul McNeil grows despite NC State men’s basketball’s failures
GoPack.com — Why Not Both! Debuts Monday, March 10
GoPack.com — No. 7/8 NC State Ready for Georgia Tech in 2025 Ally ACC Tournament Quarterfinals
GoPack.com — Wolfpack Baseball Looks to Continue Win Streak Against Wright State
GoPack.com — #6 Pack Heads North to #5 Virginia and Virginia Tech
GoPack.com — Softball Heads to Atlanta to Open Conference Play
