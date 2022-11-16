Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL in week 10 of the season.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Bradbury and the Vikings earned a major win, topping the Buffalo Bills 33-30 to improve to 8-1. Bradbury played all 83 offensive snaps and one special teams play, and the Vikings allowed four sacks. Minnesota rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns, and passed for 357 yards and a score.

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Cleveland Browns: Brissett went 22-of-35 passing for 212 yards and a touchdown, and he rushed seven times for 40 yards in a 39-17 loss at the Miami Dolphins. The Browns fell to 3-5. Brissett has gone 185-of-290 passing for 2,074 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions, plus 38 carries for 182 yards and two scores. His 87.1 quarterback rating is 19th in the NFL.

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers: Burris was inactive due to a concussion during the Panthers’ 25-15 home win over the Atlanta Falcons. Burris was cut by the Panthers before the start of the season, and then resigned to the practice squad. He was then activated to the main roster in early October. Burris has 18 tackles and a pass defended this season for the 3-7 Panthers.

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Miami Dolphins: Chubb and the Dolphins drilled the Cleveland Browns 39-17 in a home win. Chubb finished with three tackles, half a sack for minus-four yards and three quarterback hurries. Chubb played 44 snaps on defense and three on special teams. Chubb has 30 tackles (15 solo), six sacks for minus-47.5 yards, four tackles for loss, 11 quarterback pressures, one pass defended and two forced fumbles.

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Cole and the Raiders fell to 2-7 after falling 25-20 at home to the Indianapolis Colts, but he had a monster performance. Cole punted five times for an average of 58.8 yards and a net of 53.4. He landed three inside the 20-yard line and had a long of 67 yards, a new season-high. Cole had 30 punts for an average of 51.4 yards, which is second in the NFL, and his net of 45.6 yards is also second. He has landed 15 inside the 20-yard line and seven have been fair caught.

OT Ikem Ekwonu (2019-21), Carolina Panthers: The former No. 6 overall NFL Draft pick started at left tackle in the Panthers’ 25-15 home win over the Atlanta Falcons last Thursday. Ekwonu played 66 snaps on offense and six on special teams for the 3-7 squad. He was called for four penalties, three of which were accepted. Carolina allowed one sack, ran for just 232 yards and two scores and passed for 108 yards.

WR Emeka Emezie (2017-21), Carolina Panthers: The Panthers signed Emezie to the practice squad Nov. 7. The Panthers improved to 3-7 with a 25-15 home win over the Atlanta Falcons.

P Trenton Gill (2019-21), Chicago Bears: Gill punted three times for an average of 43.0 yards, and net of 36.3 in a 31-30 home loss against the Detroit Lions. He landed one inside the 20-yard line, had one touchback and a long of 46. Gill is 17th in the NFL with a 47.6 average on 36 punts, and he is tied for 22nd with a 40.7 net average. He’s landed 10 inside the 20-yard line and has a long of 62 yards.

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals: The 5-4 Bengals had a bye week. Hill has 38 tackles (15 solo), 2.0 sacks for minus-11 yards, 2.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, five quarterback hurries, one block and three passes defended this season.

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Buffalo Bills: Hines and the Bills fell to 6-3 with a 33-30 home loss against the Minnesota Vikings. Hines caught one pass for nine yards and had three punt returns for 25 yards. He played six snaps on offense and 15 on special teams. Hines has rushed 18 times for 36 yards and a touchdown, caught 26 passes for 197 yards, has one tackle and he has 15 punt returns for 154 yards.

DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: Johnson was cut by the 49ers before the start of the season, and then resigned to their practice squad. After some injuries, he made his debut this season in late October, but is back on the practice squad. The 49ers improved to 5-4 with a 22-16 home win over the Los Angeles Charges.

DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Seattle Seahawks: Jones came off the bench in a 21-16 loss against Tampa Bay in Munich, Germany. Jones played 10 snaps on defense and 15 on special teams for the 6-4 Seahawks. Jones has 25 tackles (21 solo), one quarterback hurry, one fumble recovery and one pass defended this season.

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Chicago Bears: Jones had three tackles, two tackles for loss and one quarterback hurry in a 31-30 home loss against the Detroit Lions. The Bears fell to 3-7 and Jones played 41 snaps on defense and he had five special teams snaps. Jones has 28 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks for minus-15 yards, four quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery and five passes defended this season.

OLB Vi Jones (2019-21), Seattle Seahawks: Jones was cut by the Seahawks before the start of the season, and then resigned to their practice squad. He was activated from the practice squad Nov. 12 and played 10 special teams snaps. The Seahawks fell to 6-4 after losing 21-16 to the Buccaneers in Germany.

RB Zonovan Knight (2019-21), New York Jets: Knight was waived by the Jets before the start of the season, and was signed to their practice squad. He was activated to the roster, but was inactive in week nine. The 6-3 Jets had a bye week.

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), New York Giants: McCloud had a special teams tackle in the Giants 24-16 home win over the Houston Texans. He played 13 snaps on defense and 23 on special teams for the 7-2 Giants. He has five tackles on defense and three special teams tackles and a blocked kick this season.

DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), San Francisco 49ers: McGill was injured during training camp and placed on injured reserve. The 49ers signed McGill to the practice squad in mid-October. The 49ers improved to 5-4 with a 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers at home, and McGill played eight defensive snaps off the bench.

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions: McNeill got the start and helped the Lions win 31-30 against the Chicago Bears on the road. McNeill had two tackles and played 53 defensive snaps for the 3-6 Lions. McNeill has 13 tackles (six solo), two tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries on the season.

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: The 5-4 Patriots had a bye week. Meyers has caught 40 passes for 457 yards and three touchdowns, and has two carries for nine yards this season.

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Tennessee Titans: Murchison was cut by the Titans before the start of the season, and then resigned to their practice squad. He was elevated to the main roster Nov. 5. He played 13 snaps on defense and three on special teams off the bench in a 17-10 home win over the Denver Broncos to improve to 6-3.

TE Dylan Parham (2016-21), Denver Broncos: Parham was cut by the Broncos before the start of the season, and signed to their practice squad. The Broncos fell to 3-6 with a 17-10 road loss at the Tennessee Titans.

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: The 5-4 Bengals had a bye week. Pratt has 60 tackles, one sack for minus-four yards, two tackles for loss, one interception, one quarterback hurry and three passes defended in eight games this season.

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington Commanders: Smith-Williams started and he had two tackles in the Commanders 32-21 win over the previously unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles. Smith-Williams played 29 defensive plays for the 5-5 Commanders. Smith-Williams has 19 tackles, two sacks for minus-19 yards, three tackles for loss, 12 quarterback pressures and one pass defended.

DE Kentavius Street (2014-17), New Orleans Saints: Street came off the bench and had three tackles, but the Saints lost 20-10 at Pittsburgh. He played 45 defensive snaps for the 3-7 Saints. Street has 15 tackles (eight solo), 1.5 sack for minus-7.5 yards, three tackles for loss, one pass defended and three quarterback hurries on the season.

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs: The veteran left guard helped the Chiefs improve 7-2 with a 27-17 home win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Thuney played all 63 offensive snaps, and two on special teams. Kansas City rushed for 155 yards, passed for 331 yards and four touchdowns and didn’t allow a sack.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Kansas City Chiefs: Valdes-Scantling caught a 18-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, and finished with three catches for 60 yards and a score. The Chiefs improved to 7-2 with a 27-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He played 53 offensive snaps. Valdes-Scantling has 26 catches for 441 yards and a touchdown, and he has rushed once for minus-three yards this season.

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Denver Broncos: Wilson and the Broncos fell to 3-6 with a 17-10 road loss to the Tennessee Titans. Wilson went 21-of-42 passing for 286 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed seven times for eight yards, and was sacked six times. Wilson has gone 155-of-270 passing (57.4 percent) for 1,980 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions. He has rushed 32 times for 121 yards and a score. His 81.4 quarterback rating is 28th in the NFL.