Published Jan 28, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — Jan. 28
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Tuesday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — NC State puts scare into No. 2 Duke, but falls 74-64

The Wolfpack Central — Video: NC State coach Kevin Keatts proud of effort

The Wolfpack Central — Video: Duke coach Jon Scheyer following 74-64 win over NC State

The Wolfpack Central — NC State football schedule released

The Wolfpack Central — Junior tackle Ben Mubenga impressed with NC State

The Wolfpack Central — Junior WR Dylan Wester visits NC State for first time

Devils Illustrated — Blue Devils grind out second win in three days

Raleigh News & Observer —Duke basketball keeps winning, but are the Blue Devils’ struggles on offense concerning?

Raleigh News & Observer —‘He changed it a lot’: How Trey Parker’s career night nearly lifted NC State past Duke

Raleigh News & Observer —Duke basketball continued its evolution in the crucible of an overheated Cameron

Raleigh News & Observer —Precariously perfect: 3 takeaways from Duke basketball’s win over Triangle rival NC State

Raleigh News & Observer —NC State football 2025 schedule: Can’t miss game. Toughest stretch. Intriguing opponent

Raleigh News & Observer —Photos: Duke defeats NC State in tough ACC basketball action

Charlotte Observer — Scoring machine. Meet Lincolnton’s LJ Smith, a sophomore averaging 34.3 points per game

Fayetteville Observer — How Cooper Flagg went from 'soft' to 'angry' in Duke win vs NC State

Fayetteville Observer — Trey Parker brings 'Fayetteville mentality' in NC State loss at Duke

Fayetteville Observer — Why Duke basketball vs NC State is 'whole new level' for Kon Knueppel's family

Fayetteville Observer — How Duke basketball survived a scare from NC State

Fayetteville Observer — Photos: No. 2 Duke basketball hosts NC State

Technician — NC State men’s basketball late-game woes persist in 74-64 loss to No. 2 Duke

Technician — No. 22 Pack men’s tennis upsets No. 9 Bulldogs, qualifies for National Team Indoor Championships

GoPack.com — Yves Tcheuyap Signs with Crown Legacy FC

GoPack.com — Second-Ranked Duke Gets Past Pack

GoPack.com — ACC Reveals 2025 Wolfpack Football Schedule

Social media posts of the day

Video of the day

