Wolfpack newsstand — Jan. 28

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Tuesday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — NC State puts scare into No. 2 Duke, but falls 74-64
The Wolfpack Central — Video: NC State coach Kevin Keatts proud of effort
The Wolfpack Central — Video: Duke coach Jon Scheyer following 74-64 win over NC State
The Wolfpack Central — NC State football schedule released
The Wolfpack Central — Junior tackle Ben Mubenga impressed with NC State
The Wolfpack Central — Junior WR Dylan Wester visits NC State for first time
Devils Illustrated — Blue Devils grind out second win in three days
Raleigh News & Observer —Duke basketball keeps winning, but are the Blue Devils’ struggles on offense concerning?
Raleigh News & Observer —‘He changed it a lot’: How Trey Parker’s career night nearly lifted NC State past Duke
Raleigh News & Observer —Duke basketball continued its evolution in the crucible of an overheated Cameron
Raleigh News & Observer —Precariously perfect: 3 takeaways from Duke basketball’s win over Triangle rival NC State
Raleigh News & Observer —NC State football 2025 schedule: Can’t miss game. Toughest stretch. Intriguing opponent
Raleigh News & Observer —Photos: Duke defeats NC State in tough ACC basketball action
Charlotte Observer — Scoring machine. Meet Lincolnton’s LJ Smith, a sophomore averaging 34.3 points per game
Fayetteville Observer — How Cooper Flagg went from 'soft' to 'angry' in Duke win vs NC State
Fayetteville Observer — Trey Parker brings 'Fayetteville mentality' in NC State loss at Duke
Fayetteville Observer — Why Duke basketball vs NC State is 'whole new level' for Kon Knueppel's family
Fayetteville Observer — How Duke basketball survived a scare from NC State
Fayetteville Observer — Photos: No. 2 Duke basketball hosts NC State
Technician — NC State men’s basketball late-game woes persist in 74-64 loss to No. 2 Duke
Technician — No. 22 Pack men’s tennis upsets No. 9 Bulldogs, qualifies for National Team Indoor Championships
GoPack.com — Yves Tcheuyap Signs with Crown Legacy FC
GoPack.com — Second-Ranked Duke Gets Past Pack
GoPack.com — ACC Reveals 2025 Wolfpack Football Schedule
Social media posts of the day
Video of the day
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
threads.net/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE