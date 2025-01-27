Video: NC State coach Kevin Keatts proud of effort

DURHAM — NC State did a lot of things correct, but the combination of not always having a player to match up with Duke freshman power forward Cooper Flagg and lack of execution down the stretch proved the difference.
NC State coach Kevin Keatts knew how close his team was to handing Duke its first ACC loss of the season, but Flagg proved too dominant in the 74-64 win at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Flagg scored 23 of his 28 points in the second half, and the chess match went in his favor after NCSU senior forward Dontrez Styles picked up two quick fouls and went to the bench with 17:44 left in the game.
NC State also shot just 32.1 percent in the second half and cooled off some from three-point land. NCSU shot an impressive 10 of 22 for 45.5 percent on three-pointers for the game, which gave them a chance for the upset.
Click below to watch Keatts' press conference:
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
threads.net/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE