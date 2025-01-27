Video: Duke coach Jon Scheyer following 74-64 win over NC State

DURHAM — Duke coach Jon Scheyer knew having tough, physical games in two of the last three days would be a test.
Duke won at Wake Forest 63-56 on Saturday, and then played another Tobacco Road rival Monday, rallying in the second half for a 74-64 victory. Duke, which improved to 18-2 overall and 10-0 in the ACC, host North Carolina on Saturday, to complete rivalry week.
