Published Jan 27, 2025
Junior tackle Ben Mubenga impressed with NC State
Buford (Ga.) High junior offensive lineman Ben Mubenga has two older brothers playing college football, so he has a built-in knowledge of what to look for.

Mubenga came away impressed with his unofficial visit to NC State on Saturday, and is eager to come back.

The 6-foot-5, 280-pounder played right tackle at Buford High, but could project at guard in college. He is a Rivals.com three-star prospect and the No. 68 tackle in the country. NC State offensive line coach Garett Tujague offered him Dec. 26, 2024.

