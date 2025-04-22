Premium content
Published Apr 22, 2025
Scouting video: Looking back at 5-star Derrion Reid
Jacey Zembal
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

Sometimes it's fun to look back on what made a prospect what they were.

Former Alabama power forward Derrion Reid has entered the transfer portal, and NC State is a major consideration for him. He is currently visiting Oklahoma. Reid was a five-star prospect by Rivals.com in the class of 2024, and ranked No. 16 overall in the country.

The Wolfpack Central watched Reid help Memphis, Tenn.-based traveling squad Team Thad play NW Rotary Rebels on April 22, 2023, in Emerson, Ga. Reid and Team Thad destroyed them 81-46 in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League contest.

