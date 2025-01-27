NC State football schedule released

NC State football will start the season just like it finished — playing East Carolina in the season opener Aug. 28 at Carter-Finley Stadium, which will be a Thursday night.
NC State will then have a second Thursday night game, playing at Wake Forest to open the ACC schedule.
The much-anticipated showdown against new North Carolina coach Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels is set for Nov. 29, after Thanksgiving.
Other home games include Virginia in non-conference action Sept. 6, Campbell on on Sept. 27, Georgia Tech on Nov. 1 and Florida State on Nov. 21.
Two of NC State's biggest games of the season will be at Notre Dame on Oct. 11 and at Miami (Fla.) on Nov. 15. The Fighting Irish were national runner-up in falling to Ohio State.
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
threads.net/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE