NC State football schedule released

NC State football will start the season just like it finished — playing East Carolina in the season opener Aug. 28 at Carter-Finley Stadium, which will be a Thursday night.

NC State will then have a second Thursday night game, playing at Wake Forest to open the ACC schedule.

The much-anticipated showdown against new North Carolina coach Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels is set for Nov. 29, after Thanksgiving.

Other home games include Virginia in non-conference action Sept. 6, Campbell on on Sept. 27, Georgia Tech on Nov. 1 and Florida State on Nov. 21.

Two of NC State's biggest games of the season will be at Notre Dame on Oct. 11 and at Miami (Fla.) on Nov. 15. The Fighting Irish were national runner-up in falling to Ohio State.