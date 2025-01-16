Wolfpack newsstand — Jan. 16

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Thursday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Breaking down the biggest impact transfer for each ACC program
The Wolfpack Central — Virginia Tech rallies to stun NC State at the end
The Wolfpack Central — Q&A: NC State coach Kevin Keatts after Virginia Tech loss
The Wolfpack Central — NC State DC D.J. Eliot aims to build off what Wolfpack has done
The Wolfpack Central — New coordinators D.J. Eliot, Kurt Roper hope to spark NC State
The Wolfpack Central — Video reel: NC State's Charlton Warren, Gavin Locklear, Elisha Shaw
The Wolfpack Central —NC State jumps in with offer to junior OL Gene Riordan
The Wolfpack Central —Junior DE Damaad Lewis making name for himself
Raleigh News & Observer —Wolfpack woes: Three takeaways from NC State basketball’s late collapse at Virginia Tech
Charlotte Observer — Meet the finalists for NC Mr. Basketball, the best high school player in the state
Charlotte Observer — NC State remains winless away from Raleigh. Rebounding was once again its culprit
Fayetteville Observer — What Kurt Roper said about taking over NC State football offense
Greensboro News-Record — Cole Cloer gets out of comfort zone in transition to Caldwell
Technician — No. 5 NC State wrestling humbled by No. 3 Oklahoma State in top-five showdown
Technician — NC State men’s basketball collapses in second half 79-76 loss to Virginia Tech
GoPack.com — Virginia Tech Gets Past Pack Late
GoPack.com — Olivares Leon Invited to Play at Augusta Women’s National Amateur
GoPack.com — Vince Robinson Named Co-Wrestler of the Week
GoPack.com — Pack Back at Home to Face Pitt, Antonelli Ring of Honor Ceremony
GoPack.com — Women's Tennis Begins Dual Play at Home Against Campbell and Pepperdine
