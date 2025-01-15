Video reel: NC State's Charlton Warren, Gavin Locklear, Elisha Shaw

New NC State co-defensive coordinator, safeties and nickels coach Charlton Warren has seen the rivalry with North Carolina from the other side.
Warren was the defensive backs coach at North Carolina from 2015-16, and then returned to coach the defensive backs from 2022-24.
NC State went 4-1 in the five meetings against North Carolina during that time. He helps replace Freddie Aughtry-Lindsay as nickels coach and Joe DeForest as safeties coach. DeForest has retired and Aughtry-Lindsay is the new defensive coordinator at Sam Houston State, where he joins former UNC offensive coordinator Phil Longo, who is the new head coach.
NC State also promoted Gavin Locklear from within to be the tight ends coach. Locklear, who went to Apex (N.C.) High, wallk-on at NC State, and now his younger brother Ashton Locklear is currently a wide receiver for the Wolfpack.
Elisha Shaw was promoted to be the assistant defensive line coach to help Charley Wiles, who Shaw dubbed "The O.G."
